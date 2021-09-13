Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / India News / Maha CM Thackeray announces 10 lakh aid for family of Sakinaka rape victim
india news

Maha CM Thackeray announces 10 lakh aid for family of Sakinaka rape victim

The chief minister has also convened an urgent meeting of senior officials to discuss the situation. 
By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON SEP 13, 2021 06:40 PM IST
Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray hold urgent meeting. (CMO release)

Maharashtra chief minister Uddhav Thackeray on Monday announced a compensation of 10 lakh for the family of the brutal rape assault victim from Mumbai’s Sakinaka area. The rape and murder of the 32-year-old woman in the country’s financial capital has sent shockwaves across the spectrum.

The chief minister has also convened an urgent meeting at the office of director general of police. Besides senior key police officers, home minister Dilip Walse Patil, chief secretary Sitaram Kunte and additional chief secretary Manu Kumar Shrivastava are attending the meeting.

The CM is taking stock of the situation as concerns are being raised over the safety of women.

The victim who was raped and attacked with an iron rod on Friday night lost her life’s battle on Saturday while undergoing treatment at Rajawadi hospital.

Since then, opposition Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has intensified its criticism of the Shiv Sena-led Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government.

 

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
uddhav thackrey crime against women
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Karnataka Cong members arrive on bullock carts in protest against rising fuel, LPG prices

ED summons Bengal law minister Moloy Ghatak to Delhi in ‘coal smuggling’ case 

War of words over ‘narcotics jihad’ rages on in Kerala

From Modi to Yogi, BJP wishes Bhupendra Patel after he takes oath as Gujarat CM
TRENDING TOPICS
NEET
Priyanka Chopra
JEE Main Result 2021 Live Updates
India Covid Cases
Horoscope Today
Gold Price
Met Gala 2021
Afghanistan
Covid vaccine
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP