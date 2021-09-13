Maha CM Thackeray announces 10 lakh aid for family of Sakinaka rape victim

Maharashtra chief minister Uddhav Thackeray on Monday announced a compensation of ₹10 lakh for the family of the brutal rape assault victim from Mumbai’s Sakinaka area. The rape and murder of the 32-year-old woman in the country’s financial capital has sent shockwaves across the spectrum.

The chief minister has also convened an urgent meeting at the office of director general of police. Besides senior key police officers, home minister Dilip Walse Patil, chief secretary Sitaram Kunte and additional chief secretary Manu Kumar Shrivastava are attending the meeting.

The CM is taking stock of the situation as concerns are being raised over the safety of women.

The victim who was raped and attacked with an iron rod on Friday night lost her life’s battle on Saturday while undergoing treatment at Rajawadi hospital.

Since then, opposition Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has intensified its criticism of the Shiv Sena-led Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government.