Maharashtra Covid lockdown: Curbs relaxed in 20 districts from today

Most of Maharashtra’s 10 major cities, such as Mumbai, Thane, Navi Mumbai, Pune, Aurangabad and Nagpur, will see a slight relaxation in curbs from today even as the lockdown has been extended till June 15. As per the government notification issued this Sunday, around 20 other districts will also see curbs relaxed as their positivity rate and occupancy of oxygen beds has improved over the past few days.

All the establishments or shops engaged in essential commodities and services, that were open from 7am to 11am in select cities, will now remain open from 7am to 2pm. Meanwhile, chief minister Uddhav Thackeray, while taking a serious note of the traffic jams on arterial roads in Mumbai, warned of imposing curbs again if the congestion continues.

Maharashtra on Monday recorded 15,077 Covid-19 cases, bringing the total in May to 1,141,447. April saw 1,794,406 cases. The government announced relaxation in curbs in districts that have less than 10% Covid-19 positivity rate, and less than 40% occupancy of oxygen beds. A total of 22 districts have their positivity rate at less than 10%, but some of them account for over 40%, with respect to oxygen-bed occupancy.

As a result, only 20 districts would be able to implement the relaxations.The state government has also identified 10 cities with over 1 million population where the high positivity and oxygen bed occupancy of the district will not affect their status vis-a-vis the relaxations. For instance, even if Pune district’s positivity rate is more than 10%, Pune city can still roll out the relaxations if it fits the criteria.