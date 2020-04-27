Maha inches closer to 10k cases with 8,590 infections; 369 dead

india

Updated: Apr 27, 2020 23:57 IST

Maharashtra is likely to touch 10,000 Covid-19 case count by Thursday (April 30); the number of cases has already breached the 8000 mark. On Monday night, it stood at 8590, with 522 new cases registered.

In the last nine days (since April 19), it has recorded 4946 new cases., which indicates that there has been a steady rise , said the officials.

Maharashtra took 30 days to cross 1000 cases on April 7 It crossed the 2000 mark in six days on April 13 and the 4000 mark on April 19. It crossed 6000 cases on April 23.

In Mumbai, the case count went up to 5776, with 369 new cases.

However, officials said that the situation is still under control as most of the new cases are from traced contacts. “We can say that the situation is under control as we are aggressively doing contact tracing and most of the new cases are those who have been traced following detection of positive Covid 19 cases,” said Dr Tatyarao Lahane, director, Directorate of Medical Education and Research (DMER).

”It is true that we were expecting the decline in the cases from April 21, which is not happening but rise is also not exponential and now we will have to wait for another incubation cycle of 14 days, which is ending on May 3, before reaching any conclusion, Dr Lahane said.

The state’s health officials are treating the periods from March 23 to April 5 and April 6 to April 19 as the first two incubation cycles. All international flights were stopped on March 22.

So far, the health department has conducted 1,21,562 tests at various public and private facilities across Maharashtra.

The death toll in the state reached 369 with 27 deaths registered on Monday. Of them, 15 are in Mumba, taking the toll in India’s commercial capital to 219.

The mortality rate of the state has significantly dropped to 4.24% (342 deaths till Sunday) from 7.41% on April 13. However, it is higher than the national mortality rate of 3.13% till Sunday.

As of Monday, 1282 people have recovered from the highly contagious viral disease.

State health minister Rajesh Tope said that the state is prepared for any situation. “We have set up 1677 Covid-19 dedicated hospitals where 1,76,357 isolated beds and 7248 ICU beds are available. These hospitals are divided into three categories between asymptotic, mild and serious cases. We also have around 3000 ventilators, around 80,000 personal protective equipment (PPE) kits and 2.82 lakh N95 masks,” he said.

Maharashtra currently has 572 active containment zones. Around 7861 survey teams comprising doctors and health care workers have screened 3.23 million people.