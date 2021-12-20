Maha minister says ‘roads in my constituency like Hema Malini’s cheeks’, apologises

Maharashtra minister Gulabrao Patil recently compared the smoothness of roads in his Assembly constituency Jalgaon district to actor-turned-politician Hema Malini's cheeks. The minister later apologised for the remark.

The senior Shiv Sena leader reportedly made the remark during an election meeting, a clip of which has since been under circulation on social media platforms.

Addressing a meeting for the Bodwad Nagar Panchayat polls in the north Maharashtra district, Patil was heard asking his opponents to visit his constituency to check for themselves the quality of roads there and soon after, dragged the veteran Bollywood actor and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP to apparently come up with a more concrete conclusion of his statement.

"Those who have been MLAs for 30 years should come to my constituency and see the roads. If they are not like Hema Malini's cheeks, then I will resign," the water supply and sanitation minister said. Patil’s remarks were reportedly at former BJP leader Eknath Khadse, who was an MLA from Jalgaon for several years.

The chairperson of the Maharashtra State Commission for Women, Rupali Chakankar, then warned Patil of legal action if he did not tender an apology, following which the minister tendered an apology.

"I did not mean to hurt anybody. I apologise for the comments. I belong to the Shiv Sena that idolises Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj. Party founder Balasaheb Thackeray has taught us to respect women," the minister told reporters in Dhule.

Last week, a Karnataka Congress MLA made a similar remark while describing a particular situation in the legislative assembly. After facing widespread condemnation for his comment “when rape is inevitable, lie down and enjoy it”, senior Congress legislator KR Ramesh Kumar, also a former speaker, apologised in the House. He said, “People have given their verdict and accordingly I am begging for their pardon”.