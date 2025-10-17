Maha seer barred from Vijaypura over remarks on Lingayat leaders

The Vijayapura district administration has prohibited Maharashtra’s Kaneri Kadasiddeshwar Math’s leader, Adrushya Kadasiddeshwar Swamiji, from entering the district for two months over his alleged comments targeting Lingayat leaders and devotees, officials said. The order, issued on Thursday by district commissioner Dr Anand K, is effective from October 16 to December 16, they added. The move follows strong backlash against Swamiji’s speech in Beelur village of Maharashtra’s Jath taluk last week. (HT PHOTO)

The decision was based on a report by the DSP warning that the leader’s proposed visit could disrupt law and order, officials said.

“Entry of the Kaneri Math seer has been banned for two months to maintain public peace and order in the district,” Dr Anand said, appealing to citizens not to react to provocation.

The move follows strong backlash against Swamiji’s speech in Beelur village of Maharashtra’s Jath taluk, where he allegedly mocked a group of Lingayat seers aligned with chief minister Siddaramaiah, calling them a “drama troupe.” He reportedly went on to urge people to “stop visiting temples, throw home idols into rivers, drink liquor in hotels, eat meat and enjoy themselves.”

His statements sparked widespread anger among Lingayat seers and followers of Basava philosophy across Karnataka. Protests broke out in Vijayapura and other districts, with demonstrators burning effigies and demanding punitive action.

Officials clarified that the restriction is temporary.

Community leaders in north Karnataka condemned the seer’s remarks/ Basavaraj Rotti, president of the Universal Lingayat Mahasabha’s Belagavi unit, said, “He has misled the Lingayat community in southern Maharashtra and used unconstitutional and derogatory language against more than 300 mathadishas who attended the Basava Sanskriti Abhiyan convention.”

In response, the Mahasabha has announced a protest rally in Belagavi on Friday. A memorandum will be submitted to the chief minister through the district administration, urging the state government to extend the ban to the entire state, Mahasabha representatives said.