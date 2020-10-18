Maha Yagya at Vaishno Devi shrine as Navratri begins, Vedic hymns fill air

india

Updated: Oct 18, 2020, 08:04 IST

The nine-day long Navratri festival at Vaishno Devi shrine began with Shat Chandi Maha Yagya and chanting of Vedic hymns along with other rituals organised by the Vaishno Devi shrine board amid tight security and strict Covid guidelines.

The ‘Maha Yagya’, being performed at the holy cave shrine nestled in Trikuta hills in Katra town of Reasi district of Jammu division for peace, prosperity and health of humanity, will conclude with Purna Ahuti on Mahanavami or the ninth day of the Navratri festival.

Ramesh Kumar, chief executive officer, Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine Board; other officers of the board and a large number of pilgrims were present on the occasion. The Shat Chandi Maha Yagya will be telecast from 12.30 p.m. to 1.30 pm daily from during Navratri festival.

It is pertinent to mention that like in the past, the ‘Bhawan’ of Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Ji, ‘Atka’ and the area surrounding it have been profusely decorated with flowers during the Navratri. The shrine board has also made elaborate arrangements for facilitating a large number of pilgrims who are expected to pay their obeisance at the sanctum sanctorum during the Navratri.

Also Read: Day 1 of Navratra Mela: 16,000 devotees visit Mata Mansa Devi temple in Panchkula; ₹23.79 lakh cash in offerings received

These arrangements include ensuring round the clock water and power supply all along the tracks leading to the shrine, sanitation and the availability of special food made for devotees etc. Besides, all the routes leading to the holy cave shrine have been serviced for smooth movement of pilgrims.

Also Read: Ramlila takes an online turn to guard against Covid-19

The CEO of the shrine board interacted with several pilgrims and took their feedback on the arrangements. An official said that nearly 7000 pilgrims reached Katra on the first day of the festival for ‘darshan’ at the cave shrine.

Earlier, on Saturday morning, Jammu divisional commissioner Sanjeev Verma inaugurated the festival in Katra town.