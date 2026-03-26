Mahadev betting app case: ED attaches immovable properties in Dubai, Delhi

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has provisionally attached 18 immovable properties in Dubai and two in New Delhi worth nearly ₹1,700 crore in connection with the Mahadev Online Book betting case under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), officials said on Thursday. The attachment order was issued on March 24. The ED said the attached assets were acquired using proceeds of crime generated through illegal online betting. (X)

Officials said the assets are located at prime locations in Dubai and include luxury villas and apartments, including in Burj Khalifa. The properties are linked to Sourabh Chandrakar, one of the promoters of the Mahadev Online Book app. They were held in the names of entities of Chandrakar and his associates, including Vikas Chhaparia, Rohit Gulati, Atul Arora, Nitin Tibrewal, and Surendra Bagri.

The ED cited its investigation and said the attached assets were acquired using proceeds of crime generated through illegal online betting operations linked to the Mahadev platform and allied applications.

The probe was initiated based on cases registered in Chhattisgarh, Andhra Pradesh, and West Bengal under the Indian Penal Code and the Prevention of Corruption Act against people allegedly associated with illegal betting platforms, including Mahadev Online Book and Skyexchange,, and public officials.

The ED said the Mahadev Online Book functioned as an international betting syndicate, operating through multiple online platforms, such as Tiger Exchange, Gold365, and Laser247. The network was structured through franchise-based “panels” across India. The main promoters, including Ravi Uppal, operated from Dubai.

Investigators found that the promoters allegedly retained around 70-75% of the profits. The rest were distributed among operators. The proceeds were routed through mule bank accounts, transferred abroad via hawala and cryptocurrency channels, and invested in high-value assets in India and the UAE, officials said.

The ED has conducted searches at over 175 locations across the country and arrested 13 people in the case. It has moved applications under the Fugitive Economic Offenders Act against Chandrakar, Uppal, Anil Agrawal alias Atul Agrawal, and Shubham Soni, seeking to declare them fugitive economic offenders and confiscate their assets.

Officials said assets worth approximately ₹4,336 crore have been attached, seized, or frozen so far in the case.