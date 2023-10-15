Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
News / India News / Maharashtra: 12 killed, over 20 injured as mini-bus hits container on Samruddhi Expressway

Maharashtra: 12 killed, over 20 injured as mini-bus hits container on Samruddhi Expressway

ByHT News Desk
Oct 15, 2023 09:01 AM IST

Samruddhi Expressway accident: There were 35 passengers travelling by the bus. The accident took place in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar district.

At least 12 people were killed and 23 others injured when a speeding mini-bus hit a container in the early hours of Sunday on Samruddhi Expressway in Maharashtra's Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar district, formerly known as Aurangabad, police said. There were 35 passengers travelling by the private bus, an official told news agency PTI.

At least 12 people were killed when a speeding mini-bus hit a container in the early hours of Sunday on Samruddhi Expressway in Maharashtra's Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar district.

The accident took place around 12.30am in Vaijapur area of the expressway in the district, nearly 350 km from Mumbai. The bus driver lost control over the wheels. As a result, the bus hit the container from the rear side, the official added.

We're now on WhatsApp. Click to join.

Twelve passengers were killed. The deceased include five men, six women and a minor girl. The official said 23 others received injuries and they were admitted to a government hospital.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

Exciting news! Hindustan Times is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news! Click here!
Get Latest India News along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
HT News Desk

Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered....view detail

Topics
maharashtra aurangabad
Sign in
Sign out
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP