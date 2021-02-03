Home / India News / Maharashtra : 216 new Covid-19 cases in Thane district
Maharashtra : 216 new Covid-19 cases in Thane district

So far, 2,44,996 coronavirus patients have recuperated from the infection, improving the recovery rate in the district to 96.3 per cent.
PTI, Maharashtra, Thane
PUBLISHED ON FEB 03, 2021 09:28 AM IST
Commuters walk on a crowded railway platform as authorities permitted all members of the general public to travel in local trains, after a gap of about 320 days owing to the coronavirus pandemic, in Thane, Monday, Feb. 1, 2021.(PTI)

Thane's Covid-19 tally has gone up to 2,54,320 with the addition of 216 new cases of infection in the Maharashtra district, an official said on Wednesday.

Two more deaths due to Covid-19 were also recorded on Tuesday, raising the toll in the district to 6,160, he said.

The Covid-19 mortality rate in the district stands at 2.42 per cent, the official said.

So far, 2,44,996 coronavirus patients have recuperated from the infection, improving the recovery rate in the district to 96.3 per cent.

As of now, there are 3,164 active Covid-19 cases in the district, the official said.

In neighbouring Palghar district, the Covid-19 case count has gone up to 45,236, while the death toll is 1,198, an official from the district administration said.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.
