india news

Maharashtra ACB gets nod to launch second inquiry against Param Bir Singh

The latest inquiry against Singh is based on a complaint submitted in April by police inspector BR Ghadge. An FIR was registered against Singh in April on the basis of Ghadge’s complaint alleging criminal conspiracy, destruction of evidence, and under the SC and ST (Prevention of Atrocities Act)
By Vijay Kumar Yadav
PUBLISHED ON SEP 21, 2021 11:11 AM IST
Param Bir Singh. (HT archive)

The Maharashtra government has given the go-ahead to the state Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) for another open inquiry against former Mumbai Police commissioner Param Bir Singh over corruption charges, people aware of the matter said.

ACB is conducting a separate inquiry against Singh on the complaint of police inspector Anup Dange, who has alleged that Singh demanded 2 crore for reinstating him through a relative when he was under suspension last year.

The latest inquiry against Singh is based on a complaint submitted in April by police inspector BR Ghadge. A First Information Report (FIR) was registered against Singh in April on the basis of Ghadge’s complaint alleging criminal conspiracy, destruction of evidence, and under the Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe (Prevention of Atrocities Act).

In his complaint, Ghadge accused Singh of corruption and taking money for postings of senior inspectors.

Singh did not answer phone calls and messages for his comment.

The state home department gave the go-ahead for the second probe on Monday. ACB can now call witnesses, suspects, record their statements and issue lookout circulars.

Under open inquiries, ACB generally carries out preliminary probes against government employees, scrutinises their transactions, banking activities, financial dealings, property details to see if they have amassed any assets disproportionate to their known sources of income.

If any cognisable offence is indicated, the ACB registers an FIR under the Prevention of Corruption Act and begins an investigation.

Complaints started piling up against Singh after he wrote a letter to chief minister Uddhav Thackeray this year alleging that former Maharashtra home minister Anil Deshmukh allegedly asked Mumbai police officers to collect 100 crore every month from the bars and restaurants. The letter prompted a Central Bureau of Investigation probe against Deshmukh and forced him to resign.

