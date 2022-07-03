Home / India News / Maharashtra assembly speaker polls LIVE: BJP MLA Rahul Narvekar takes charge
Live

Maharashtra assembly speaker polls LIVE: BJP MLA Rahul Narvekar takes charge

First-time BJP MLA Rahul Narvekar has been elected as the assembly speaker days after Eknath Shinde took over as the new chief minister and the BJP returned to power in the state.
Eknath Shinde and Devendra Fadnavis on day 1 of Maharashtra assembly session.&nbsp;
Eknath Shinde and Devendra Fadnavis on day 1 of Maharashtra assembly session. (ANI )
Updated on Jul 03, 2022 12:26 PM IST
ByHT News Desk, hindustantimes.com
Days after political drama unfolded in Maharashtra, the state assembly voted to elect BJP MLA Rahul Narvekar as the state assembly speaker. Narvekar 164 votes vs Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government candidate's 107 votes secured by Sena's Salvi.

This comes days after Eknath Shinde took over as the new chief minister and the BJP returned to power in the state. Devendra Fadnavis also took an oath as the deputy chief minister of Maharashtra. 

Follow all the updates here:

  • Jul 03, 2022 12:19 PM IST

    Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis addresses assembly

    Maharashtra deputy chief minister Devendra Fadnavis addresses the Maharashtra assembly after BJP's Narvekar elected as speaker.

  • Jul 03, 2022 12:13 PM IST

    CM Eknath Shinde addresses Maharashtra assembly

    Maharashtra chief minister Eknath Shinde addresses the Maharashtra assembly after BJP's Narvekar elected as speaker.

  • Jul 03, 2022 12:12 PM IST

    SP, AIMIM abstained from voting against Narvekar

    Samajwadi Party MLAs and AIMIM MLAs abstained from voting against BJP candidate Rahul Narvekar.

  • Jul 03, 2022 12:10 PM IST

    MLAs on Opposition benches shouted "ED, ED" as Sena MLA registered head count

    MLAs on Opposition benches shouted "ED, ED" when Shiv Sena Yamini Yashwant Jadhav registered her head count for the Speaker's election in the Assembly.

  • Jul 03, 2022 12:09 PM IST

    BJP MLA Rahul Narwekar takes charge as the Speaker of Maharashtra Assembly

    BJP MLA Rahul Narwekar takes charge as the Speaker of Maharashtra Assembly amid chants of "Jai Bhavani, Jai Shivaji", "Jai Sri Ram", "Bharat Mata ki Jai" and "Vande Mataram".

  • Jul 03, 2022 12:00 PM IST

    First-time BJP MLA Rahul Narvekar is new Maharashtra assembly speaker

    First-time BJP MLA Rahul Narvekar is new Maharashtra assembly speaker, got 164 votes vs 107 votes secured by Sena's Salvi.

  • Jul 03, 2022 11:58 AM IST

    BJP candidate Rahul Narvekar gets 164 votes

    BJP candidate Rahul Narvekar gets 164 votes, crossing the majority mark. 

  • Jul 03, 2022 11:54 AM IST

    Rajan Salvi gets 107 votes

    Maha Vikas Aghadi's (MVA) candidate Rajan Salvi gets 107 votes.

  • Jul 03, 2022 11:53 AM IST

    Who is Rahul Narvekar, the BJP candidate for Maharashtra speaker election

    Bharatiya Janata Party MLA Rahul Narvekar on Friday filed his nomination as the party candidate for the election to the post of Maharashtra assembly speaker. Know all about him here

  • Jul 03, 2022 11:42 AM IST

    BJP's Rahul Narwekar gets majority of votes

    BJP's Rahul Narwekar gets majority of votes in Maharashtra assembly speaker polls, day before Eknath Shinde expected to face floor test.

  • Jul 03, 2022 11:37 AM IST

    Deputy Speaker asks for headcount in house

    Deputy Speaker Narhari Zirwal asks for headcount in house for election to speakers post.

  • Jul 03, 2022 11:32 AM IST

    Voting for Maharashtra assembly speaker election underway

    The voting for assembly speaker election is underway with BJP candidate Rahul Narvekar and MVA candidate Rajan Salvi in the fray.

Topics
maharashtra
india news

ED earlier attached movable properties of 622 crore of Serajuddin & Co under the provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (File Photo)
The Sena's office in the Vishan Bhavan was sealed which created commotion ahead of Sunday's voting for the Speaker post. 
Lashkar-e-Toiba terrorists in custody of Jammu and Kashmir Police.(Twitter/Police Media Centre, Jammu)
Eknath Shinde and Devendra Fadnavis on day 1 of Maharashtra assembly session. (ANI )
The girl, in a suicide note, said she was depressed after being constantly ragged and tortured by three of her seniors. (Representative Image)
IAS officer Athar Amir Khan has got engaged to Dr Mehreen Qazi, a year after his divorce with IAS officer Tina Dabi. 
Rahul Narwekar is the new Maharashtra assembly speaker. ((ANI))
BJP leader Sudhir Mungantiwar. (HT File)
The rebel IPFT faction has accused the party of playing as a B team of the BJP and abandoning its demand for the separate statehood of Tipraland. (File Photo/PTI)
A video shared by the Indian Army showed the military taking part in the reconstruction exercise on a rocky terrain. (ANI video screengrab)
Raj Thackeray's son Amit Thackeray has requested the new Maharashtra government to reconsider its decision of construction the metro car shed in Aarey. 
A medical professional shows COVID-19 test results conducted at Gandhi Nagar in New Delhi. (Sonu Mehta / HT Photo)
Prime Minister Narendra Modi during the BJP's National Executive meeting, in Hyderabad on Saturday.(PTI)
Mumbai: Newly elected Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde being presented a bouquet by Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari during his oath-taking ceremony, at Raj Bhavan in Mumbai, (PTI)
A Bharatiya Janta Party worker erecting BJP flags. (File image)(Nitin Kanotra / Hindustan Times)
