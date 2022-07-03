Maharashtra assembly speaker polls LIVE: BJP MLA Rahul Narvekar takes charge

Days after political drama unfolded in Maharashtra, the state assembly voted to elect BJP MLA Rahul Narvekar as the state assembly speaker. Narvekar 164 votes vs Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government candidate's 107 votes secured by Sena's Salvi.

This comes days after Eknath Shinde took over as the new chief minister and the BJP returned to power in the state. Devendra Fadnavis also took an oath as the deputy chief minister of Maharashtra.

