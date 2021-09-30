Maharashtra ATS arrests third terror suspect

The Maharashtra Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) has arrested a third terror suspect from Mumbai. The suspect, Irfan Shaikh, will be produced before a special court on Thursday.

The ATS earlier arrested two terror suspects--Zakir Hussain Shaikh and Rizwan Momin-- on September 18 and 19. They have been sent in ATS custody till October 4 and booked under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act. The two were arrested after the Delhi Police’s special cell busted an alleged terror module. Jaan Mohammad Shaikh alias Sameer Kaliya, a resident of Sion, was arrested along with five others from Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, and Rajasthan on September 14.

Initially, both the suspects arrested by Maharashtra ATS were remanded in police custody. Subsequently, they were produced in court after their initial remand ended on September 20. On ATS’s request, they were sent in judicial custody for 14 days. On September 24, ATS filed an application in session court to get their custody again. During the course of the hearing on the plea, the ATS informed the court that they have got sufficient evidence to interrogate and confront the accused.