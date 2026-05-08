Maharashtra Board SSC Result 2026 LIVE: MSBSHSE 10th results out at sscresult.mahahsscboard.in, check pass percentage
Maharashtra Board SSC Result LIVE: MSBSHSE 10th results declared at sscresult.mahahsscboard.in. The direct link to check the results is given here. Follow the blog for latest updates on results, direct link and more.
Maharashtra Board SSC Result LIVE: Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education has declared the Maharashtra SSC Result 2026 on May 8, 2026. Candidates who have appeared for the Class 10 board examination will have to wait for their results to be available on the official website of MSBSHSE at mahahsscboard.in. ...Read More
Direct link to check Class 10 results
The School Certificate Examination commenced on February 20 and concluded on March 18, 2026. The examination was conducted in single shift - from 11 am to 1 pm.
Candidates who have appeared for the Class 10 board examination can check the results by following the steps given below.
1. Visit the official website of MSBSHSE at mahahsscboard.in.
2. Click on the Maharashtra SSC Result 2026 link available on the home page.
3. A new page will open where candidates will have to enter the login details.
4. Click on submit and your result will be displayed.
5. Check the result and download the page.
6. Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.
Follow the blog for latest updates on results, direct link and more.
Follow all the updates here:
- Fri, 08 May 2026 12:10:31 pm
Maharashtra Board SSC Result 2026 LIVE: Gender wise pass percentage
Boys: 89.56%
Girls: 94.96%
- Fri, 08 May 2026 12:05:20 pm
Maharashtra Board SSC Result 2026 LIVE: District wise performance
Pune: 74.41%
Nagpur: 78.21%
C. Sambhajinagar: 67.34%
Mumbai: 77.18%
Kolhapur: 80.44%
Amravati: 79.58%
Nasik: 79.90%
Latur: 63.72%
Konkan: 79.57%
- Fri, 08 May 2026 11:48:25 am
Maharashtra Board SSC Result 2026 LIVE: Check pass percentage
Maharashtra Board SSC Result 2026 LIVE: A total of 1555026 candidates have registered for the examination out of which 1542472 candidates have appeared for the exam. Out of the total 1420486 candidates have passed the exam. The overall pass percentage is 92.09%.
- Fri, 08 May 2026 11:42:04 am
Maharashtra Board SSC Result 2026 LIVE: Last year details
Maharashtra Board SSC Result 2026 LIVE: Last year, Maharashtra SSC results were announced on May 13. A total of 16,10,908 students including regular, private and re-appear candidates had registered for the exam. Out of these, 15,98,553 students appeared in the exam and 14,87,399 of them passed. Their pass percentage was 93.04%.
- Fri, 08 May 2026 11:39:16 am
Maharashtra Board SSC Result 2026 LIVE: Official website image
- Fri, 08 May 2026 11:37:07 am
Maharashtra Board SSC Result 2026 LIVE: Exam dates of Class 10
Maharashtra Board SSC Result 2026 LIVE: The School Certificate Examination commenced on February 20 and concluded on March 18, 2026. The examination was conducted in single shift - from 11 am to 1 pm.
- Fri, 08 May 2026 11:36:38 am
Maharashtra Board SSC Result 2026 LIVE: How to check Class 10th results?
Maharashtra Board SSC Result 2026 LIVE: Candidates who have appeared for the Class 10 board examination can check the results by following the steps given below.
1. Visit the official website of MSBSHSE at mahahsscboard.in.
2. Click on the Maharashtra SSC Result 2026 link available on the home page.
3. A new page will open where candidates will have to enter the login details.
4. Click on submit and your result will be displayed.
5. Check the result and download the page.
6. Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.
- Fri, 08 May 2026 11:34:36 am
Maharashtra Board SSC Result 2026 Live: Result declared
Maharashtra Board SSC Result 2026 Live: The Class 10 results are declared.
- Fri, 08 May 2026 11:31:25 am
Maharashtra Board SSC Result 2026 Live: Where to check
Maharashtra Board SSC Result 2026 Live: Candidates who have appeared for the Class 10 board examination will have to wait for their results to be available on the official website of MSBSHSE at mahahsscboard.in.
- Fri, 08 May 2026 11:29:40 am
Maharashtra Board SSC Result 2026 Live: Date and time
Maharashtra Board SSC Result 2026 Date: May 8
Maharashtra Board SSC Result 2026 Time: 11.30 am