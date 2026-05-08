Maharashtra Board SSC Result 2026 LIVE: MSBSHSE 10th results out at sscresult.mahahsscboard.in, check pass percentage

Maharashtra Board SSC Result LIVE: Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education has declared the Maharashtra SSC Result 2026 on May 8, 2026. Candidates who have appeared for the Class 10 board examination will have to wait for their results to be available on the official website of MSBSHSE at mahahsscboard.in. ...Read More

Direct link to check Class 10 results

The School Certificate Examination commenced on February 20 and concluded on March 18, 2026. The examination was conducted in single shift - from 11 am to 1 pm.

Candidates who have appeared for the Class 10 board examination can check the results by following the steps given below.

1. Visit the official website of MSBSHSE at mahahsscboard.in.

2. Click on the Maharashtra SSC Result 2026 link available on the home page.

3. A new page will open where candidates will have to enter the login details.

4. Click on submit and your result will be displayed.

5. Check the result and download the page.

6. Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

Follow the blog for latest updates on results, direct link and more.