Maharashtra: Boiler blast at tyre plant triggers fire in Palghar, 5 critical

At least five persons were critically injured in a fire triggered by a boiler explosion at a tyre plant in Vadavali village in Maharashtra's Palghar district on Wednesday, PTI reported. Accident or crime scene cordon tape, police line do not cross. It is nighttime, emergency lights of police cars flashing blue, red and white in the background (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

The injured persons included two children. It is not immediately clear if the injured persons were workers of the company, situated in Kudus industrial area in Wada taluka.

“The incident occurred after 6 PM when oil was being processed in two boilers at the factory. Due to a sudden increase in pressure, the distanced pipe of one of the boilers detached, triggering an explosion and fire,” Vivekanand Kadam, chief of the disaster management cell, Palghar, was quoted by PTI as saying.

The injured persons are identified as Tufan Kalsim Damor (30 ), Roshni Praveen Parmar (26 ), Mula Prema Vasar (27 ), and two children- Kajal Parmar (3 years), and Aakash Prem Masar (18 months), Kadam said. The injured persons belong to Jhabua district of Madhya Pradesh.

The official said some of the injured persons are residents of houses adjacent to the factory.

The injured were rushed to a private hospital. Four of them, including the two children, were shifted to Thane for advanced medical care. Local authorities and disaster management teams rushed to the spot and brought the fire under control, the PTI report added.



8 killed, 7 injured in explosion at ordnance factory in Bhandara district

At least eight people were killed and seven injured as a blast ripped through a unit of the ordnance factory in eastern Maharashtra's Bhandara district on January 24.

The impact of the blast was so powerful that the building where it took place was completely destroyed. Residents of three villages in the vicinity felt the ground shaking, a resident whose 20-year-old cousin was among the deceased, told PTI.

The deceased workers were identified as Chandrashekar Goswami (59), Manoj Meshram (55), Ajay Nagdeve (51), Ankit Barai (20),Laxman Kelwade (38), Abhishek Chaurasia (35), Dharma Rangari (35) and Sanjay Karemore (32).

(With PTI inputs)