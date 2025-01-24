Maharashtra blast: Explosion at ordnance factory in Bhandara district, one killed, rescue operation underway
Jan 24, 2025 12:43 PM IST
Maharashtra blast: The explosion caused the roof of the factory to collapse, and earthmovers are currently working to remove the debris.
Maharashtra blast: One person was killed and several others were trapped after a blast took place at the ordnance factory in the Jawahar Nagar area of Maharashtra's Bhandara district this morning.
Rescue teams including firefighters and ambulances have been deployed to the site. The explosion caused the roof of the factory to collapse, and earthmovers are currently working to remove the debris.
A total of twelve people were reportedly trapped, with two rescued so far, according to Bhandara district collector Sanjay Kolte.
Reacting to the blast at the ordnance factory in Bhandara, Maharashtra Congress chief Nana Patole said, “This is the failure of the Modi government.”
(This is a breaking story, please check more updates)
