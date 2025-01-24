Maharashtra blast: Explosion at ordnance factory in Bhandara district, one killed, rescue operation underway

Maharashtra blast: One person was killed and several others were trapped after a blast took place at the ordnance factory in the Jawahar Nagar area of Maharashtra's Bhandara district this morning. Maharashtra blast: Explosion at ordnance factory in Maharashtra's Bhandara killed one, rescue operations underway.

Rescue teams including firefighters and ambulances have been deployed to the site. The explosion caused the roof of the factory to collapse, and earthmovers are currently working to remove the debris.

A total of twelve people were reportedly trapped, with two rescued so far, according to Bhandara district collector Sanjay Kolte.

Reacting to the blast at the ordnance factory in Bhandara, Maharashtra Congress chief Nana Patole said, “This is the failure of the Modi government.”

(This is a breaking story, please check more updates)