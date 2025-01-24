Menu Explore
Search Search
Friday, Jan 24, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Maharashtra blast: Explosion at ordnance factory in Bhandara district, one killed, rescue operation underway

ByHT News Desk
Jan 24, 2025 12:43 PM IST

Maharashtra blast: The explosion caused the roof of the factory to collapse, and earthmovers are currently working to remove the debris.

Maharashtra blast: One person was killed and several others were trapped after a blast took place at the ordnance factory in the Jawahar Nagar area of Maharashtra's Bhandara district this morning.

Maharashtra blast: Explosion at ordnance factory in Maharashtra's Bhandara killed one, rescue operations underway.
Maharashtra blast: Explosion at ordnance factory in Maharashtra's Bhandara killed one, rescue operations underway.

Rescue teams including firefighters and ambulances have been deployed to the site. The explosion caused the roof of the factory to collapse, and earthmovers are currently working to remove the debris.

A total of twelve people were reportedly trapped, with two rescued so far, according to Bhandara district collector Sanjay Kolte.

Reacting to the blast at the ordnance factory in Bhandara, Maharashtra Congress chief Nana Patole said, “This is the failure of the Modi government.”

(This is a breaking story, please check more updates)

Recommended Topics
Share this article
Get Current Updates on India News, Weather Today, Latest News and Top Headlines from India.
See More
Get Current Updates on India News, Weather Today, Latest News and Top Headlines from India.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, January 24, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On