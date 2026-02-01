Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis to skip local body poll campaign after Ajit Pawar's demise

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis has decided not to campaign in the upcoming rural local body elections following the death of deputy CM Ajit Pawar. Elections to 12 Zilla Parishads and 125 Panchayat Samitis will take place on February 7, (ANI File Photo)

Fadnavis's decision came on Saturday, three days after the death of Ajit Pawar in a plane crash in Baramati.

He reportedly communicated that he will not take part in any election-related campaign, news agency PTI reported.

Fadnavis instructed local leaders and party office-bearers to campaign for the polls scheduled for February 7.

Elections to 12 Zilla Parishads and 125 Panchayat Samitis will take place on February 7, a date which was revised following the death of Ajit Pawar.

Campaigning will end on February 5. The date was revised citing the three-day mourning declared by the government after Ajit Pawar's death. Counting will take place on February 9.

CM Fadnavis was earlier supposed to address 22 campaign meetings over seven days, the report said, citing officials. However, that plan now remains cancelled.

Ajit Pawar's death has also led to a void in NCP's campaigning. For the first time in nearly three decades, Pune Zilla Parishad elections will be held without his presence.

Sunetra Pawar, wife of Ajit Pawar, took the oath as deputy chief minister of Maharashtra on Saturday, becoming the first woman to hold this position.

In Pune, the Zilla Parishad elections are expected to see a direct contest between the Bhartiya Janata Party and NCP. Ajit Pawar, who had long dominated district politics, was a central figure in the campaign.

Ajit Pawar and four others died in a plane crash in Maharashtra's Baramati, where he was scheduled to address rallies for rural body elections.

The jet took off at 8:10 am from Mumbai, and thirteen minutes later, the Learjet 45 aircraft began its descent but aborted the first landing after the pilot could not see the runway. After circling back, the pilots confirmed a second attempt, but the aircraft veered off its course and crashed.