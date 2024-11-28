Maharashtra CM news live: Final decision on name likely today after meeting with Amit Shah
Maharashtra CM news live:: Shiv Sena's Eknath Shinde, BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis and NCP chief Ajit Pawar are set to meet Union home minister Amit Shah on Thursday, November 28, to discuss who will be the next chief minister of Maharashtra. Devendra Fadnavis and Eknath Shinde are considered top contenders for the chief minister's position, though no official decision has been made yet....Read More
On Wednesday, Eknath Shinde held a press briefing where he said the decision on who will become the CM rested with Prime Minister Narendra Modi and that all the alliance leaders would accept his choice.
Devendra Fadnavis also said there was no dispute over the decision, stating that “we have always made decisions by sitting together, and we have said before elections that we will take the decision (regarding CM's post) collectively after the elections.”
Several Shiv Sena leaders have supported Eknath Shinde, who resigned as Maharashtra CM on Tuesday, to continue as chief minister. As the party with the most number of seats, many have also supported BJP's Devendra Fadnavis for the role.
Meanwhile, Maharashtra's Congress chief Nana Patole has claimed that Eknath Shinde is being pressured to give up the chief minister's position and that the delay in announcing the CM has been due to the Shiv Sena not being able to “comprehend” BJP leadership in the state.
The counting of votes in the recent Maharashtra assembly elections concluded on November 23 for 288 seats. The state recorded a voter turnout of 66.05 per cent.
Maharashtra CM News Live: Shiv Sena MP Mhaske vows to stand by BJP's decision
Maharashtra CM News Live: Shiv Sena MP Naresh Mhaske stated on Wednesday that the party would back whoever BJP chose as the chief minister as they had supported the Shiv Sena, reported ANI.
“PM Modi, Union HM Amit Shah, and BJP's national president JP Nadda--leaders of the Mahayuti alliance--are also our leaders, and whatever decision they take regarding the Chief Minister will be accepted by all of us. They have stood by us, and we will do the same for whoever they decide to be the CM,” said the MP.
Maharashtra CM News Live: ‘BJP will make decision independently,’ claims Shiv Sena (UBT) leader
Maharashtra CM News Live: Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Ambadas Danve on Wednesday said that the BJP would independently decide on the chief minister of the state and would not consult Eknath Shinde, who is the caretaker chief minister.
"The BJP is a party that takes its decisions independently. It does not take its decisions under pressure from Shinde," Danve told PTI.
"They (the BJP) must have already taken their decision," said Danve, in light of Eknath Shinde's press briefing where he stated that he would accept the choice made by prime minister Narendra Modi.