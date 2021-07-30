Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray visits flood-hit areas in Kolhapur

Over 16 National Disaster Relief Force (NDRF) teams have been deployed at Thane, Kolhapur, Ratnagiri, Sangli, Satara, and Sindhugarh, reported the data of the State Disaster Management Unit on Wednesday.
ANI |
PUBLISHED ON JUL 30, 2021 01:55 PM IST
Maharashtra chief minister Uddhav Thackeray (Photo via CMO)

Maharashtra chief minister Uddhav Thackeray on Friday visited the flood-affected area of Nrusinhawadi, Shirol in Kolhapur.

According to the information of the State Emergency Operation Centre, 213 people died due to floods and heavy rainfall in various places across the state.

The State management unit has said that 308 relief camps are based at Sanghli and Kolhapur for rescue operations in the flood-affected areas. Air Force and Indian Army have been deployed at Kolhapur and Ratnagiri.

Six NDRF teams have been deployed in Kolhapur. We're working with civil & district administration. The water level has reduced by 2 feet, but is still at danger level, said NDRF Assistant Commandant Vikram in Kolhapur on Tuesday.

The IAF has positio0ned two Mi-17V5s and two Mi-17s for flood relief operations said the Army.

The chief minister held an emergency meeting on July 22, to take stock of the flood situation that occurred in various parts of the state due to torrential rains.

Topics
maharashtra uddhav thackrey maharashtra flood ndrf
