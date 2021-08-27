Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Maharashtra continues to register over 5,000 new Covid cases for 2nd day in row

The state’s Covid-19 tally has now reached 6,442,788, while the toll stands at 136,730. There are currently 50,393 active cases across the state, of which Pune tops with 13,085 followed by Thane with 7,092, and Satara with 5,381
By Naresh Kamath and Faisal Malik
PUBLISHED ON AUG 27, 2021 08:31 AM IST
A BMC health worker checks temperatures before Covid-19 test of commuters arriving on outstation trains at Dadar station, in Mumbai on Thursday, August 26. (Satish Bate/HT photo)

Maharashtra on Thursday breached the 5,000-mark for the second day in a row with 5,108 new Covid-19 cases and 159 deaths. Mumbai’s saw 398 new cases with seven deaths.

The state’s Covid-19 tally has now reached 6,442,788, while the toll stands at 136,730. There are currently 50,393 active cases across the state, of which Pune tops with 13,085 followed by Thane with 7,092, and Satara with 5,381.

The state government is likely to request the state election commission to postpone the coming municipal corporation and district council election to prevent further spike in Covid cases.

State health minister Rajesh Tope said, “The third wave is imminent; hence it would be better if elections are postponed in Maharashtra. Chief minister (Uddhav Thackeray), deputy chief minister (Ajit Pawar) and members of the state task force will explain to the concerned authority why it is necessary to postpone polls in the state.”

“We want the state election commission not to make any announcement before consulting the state government as we all are worried about the anticipated third wave,” said a senior minister on the condition of anonymity.

