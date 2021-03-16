Home / India News / Maharashtra Covid-19 'second wave': What state ministers have said on lockdown
india news

Maharashtra Covid-19 'second wave': What state ministers have said on lockdown

Health minister Rajesh Tope has recently said that lockdown is not an answer to the rise of Covid-19 cases in the state.
By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Poulomi Ghosh
PUBLISHED ON MAR 16, 2021 08:30 PM IST
People flout Covid norms at Mahatma Phule Mandai in Pune. (Kalpesh Nukte/HT PHOTO)

The report on the rise of Maharashtra Covid-19 prepared by a central team has highlighted serious lapses in testing, tracking and isolating cases. Union health secretary Rajesh Bhushan has written to the state asking it to plan for a "worst-case scenario with sufficient lead time". Several districts have imposed night curfews, lockdown as a measure against the rapid spread of the infection after it appeared to have receded in December-January.

The state government is not in favour of imposing a lockdown. But it has not stopped district authorities from taking necessary action to contain the spread, as and when required.

Several ministers, including Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray, have debated on the scope of a second lockdown in the state in the past few weeks.

Here is what ministers have said

Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray

Uddhav Thackeray has reiterated that he is not in favour of lockdown, but he also dropped hints that in some areas of the state, strict lockdown might be imposed because of 'majboori'. While the decision in this regard remains pending, the chief minister last week believed to have given hotels and restaurants the last waring. "Do not force us to impose a strict lockdown. Consider this as the last warning. Follow all the rules. Everyone has to realise there is a difference between self-discipline and restrictions," Thackeray said.

MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Pakistani intruder shot dead in Ramgarh in J-K’s Samba district

3 new Covid-19 variants reported in India: Government

News updates from HT: JP Nadda's jab at Mamata Banerjee over Batla House case

UK PM Boris Johnson to visit India in April to ‘unlock opportunities’

Health minister Rajesh Tope

Maharashtra health minister Rajesh Tope on Monday said lockdown is not an answer to the rising Covid-19 cases. "Lockdown is not an option but restrictions will be made more strict," Tope said.

Mumbai guardian minister Aslam Shaikh

Talking specifically about Mumbai, guardian minister Aslam Shaikh said in the second week of March that night curfew, shutting down of sea beaches, night clubs and other crowded places in Mumbai can't be ruled out.

Relief and rehabilitation minister Vijay Wadettiwar

In February, the minister said that the government was considering imposing restrictions on local train timing. “We will not completely restrict the general public from commuting on the train, but will reschedule the timings,” he said. Mumbai locals resumed services for the general public from February 1 and the cases started skyrocketing since the middle of the month.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
covid-19 maharastra
TRENDING TOPICS
West Bengal Election
Parliament LIVE
Oscars 2021
India vs England 3rd T20
Covid-19 cases in India
Farmer Protests
Covid
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP