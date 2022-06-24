Maharashtra crisis: CM says ‘ready to quit’; Sena leaders to meet Saturday | Top points

The political mayhem in Maharashtra showed no hopes of getting resolved on Friday with Shiv Sena supremo and Maharashtra chief minister Uddhav Thackeray delivering back-to-back emotional appeals to rebel party leader Eknath Shinde and his 40-plus strong camp. In his latest address, Uddhav told rebel MLAs that he is “ready to quit” Sena if they think he is “useless" and “incapable of running the party”. Meanwhile, one of Shinde's rebel leader Yamini Jadhav said in a video earlier today that when she was diagnosed with cancer last year, the party leadership did not care. Notably, Yamini is the wife of another rebel leader Yashwant Jadhav.

Amid this back-and-forth between Uddhav and the Shinde camp, the Sena has called a meeting of the party's national executive committee at 1pm tomorrow. Uddhav held an important meeting with the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) president Sharad Pawar, deputy chief minister Ajit Pawar and other of the party's leaders at his family residence ‘Matoshree’ Friday evening.

The Maharashtra CM also held a meeting with Sena district chiefs and Taluka heads earlier today wherein he gave an emotional speech and vowed to continue fighting the rebellion by Shinde's camp. The constituents of the ruling Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government in Maharashtra - the NCP and Congress, have also stuck to their stand of supporting Uddhav.

Here are the top developments of this big story for the day:

Maharashtra deputy speaker Narhari Zirwal is expected to send notices to 16 rebel Sena MLAs tomorrow for a hearing on the petition filed by the party for their disqualification, news agency ANI reported. The hearing may be held on Monday (June 27). On Friday, Shinde's rebel camp filed a notice of no-confidence motion against Zirwal citing the Supreme Court's observations in a 2016 case, ANI reported. The faction claimed that the deputy speaker will not have any authority to decide on any petition pending before him “whilst a motion for his own removal is pending”. Earlier today, Sena sought to disqualify four more rebel MLAs. This was an addition to the 12 MLAs, including Shinde, who were sought before Zirwal to be disqualified from the party on Thursday. Uddhav Thackeray in a speech said that he had suspected the rebellion by Shinde a few days ago and even had a conversation with the rebel leader. Shinde told him, as reported by ANI, that the NCP and Congress were trying to finish Sena and many of the latter's MLAs wanted to go with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). Sena MP and party spokesperson Sanjay Raut on Friday echoed Uddhav's viewpoints on fighting the rebellion. He also challenged the rebel MLAs to come back to Mumbai and face the party. “I dare them to come back…They have taken a wrong step. We had given them time to return to the fold,” he warned. In an emotional appeal to rebel MLAs on Friday, the Maharashtra CM said that he “did everything” for Shinde's son Shrikant, and Uddhav's department was also given to the rebel leader. He added that Shrikant is also an MP, and yet comments are being made against Uddhav's son - state minister Aaditya Thackeray. Maharashtra Police has directed all police stations of the state, especially those in Mumbai, to remain on high alert after some Shiv Sainiks took to streets to destroy hoardings and posters of rebel Sena MLAs. Constituent party leaders of the MVA front have alleged a crucial role played by the BJP to dethrone the Maharashtra government. However, state BJP chief Chandrakant Patil on Friday brushed aside such allegations, saying they did not have any role to play. Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said on Friday that Uddhav should take a “vacation” in the northeastern state. His comment came after he was asked about rebel Sena MLAs camping at the five-star Radisson Blu Hotel in Assam's capital Guwahati. Notably, the state is ruled by the BJP. During Friday's meeting between Uddhav and the NCP leaders led by Sharad Pawar, huge numbers of Sena workers gathered outside the CM's family residence ‘Matoshree’. They chanted ‘Shiv Sena Zindabad’ and also played drums and pipes.

