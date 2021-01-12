Maharashtra: Daily Covid cases decline; MMR continues to be the most affected area

Even though the number of Covid-19 cases recorded daily has reduced in Maharashtra over the past two months, the contribution of the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR), which comprises Mumbai and its surrounding areas, to the daily tally remains the same as it continues to be the most-affected region in Maharashtra.

Of the total 2,438 cases reported on January 11, as many as 826 cases were reported from the MMR (33.88% of the day’s tally). A month ago, it was 30.48% when the daily case count of the region was 1,301 of the total 4,268 cases reported in the state on December 11, shows the data released by the state health department.

A look at the MMR’s contribution in the last six days (January 5-10) also indicates the same. MMR’s contribution to the daily infections was 34.33%, 33.63%, 34.75%, 34.84%, 31.94% and 33.95% on January 5,6,7,8,9 and 10 respectively.

MMR comprises nine municipal corporations, including Mumbai and the rural areas of Thane, Palghar and Raigad districts. The region has also reported 6,76,298 cases, the maximum count, among all regions till January 11.

Pune region follows MMR in terms of daily case count. On January 11, it recorded 432 cases, the second-highest contribution to cases in the state. It is also the second most-affected area after MMR with 488,704 cases, as of January 11, states the data.

It comprises three municipal corporations — Pune, Pimpri-Chinchwad, Solapur—and rural areas of Pune, Solapur and Satara districts.

“Despite concerns of a surge, the current trend shows a different picture as the state is still recording less cases, which is a positive sign. As far as the contribution of MMR is concerned, its tally is affected because of Mumbai, which is still reporting the highest number of cases among all the cities and districts across the state,” said a health official, wishing not to be named.