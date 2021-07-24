Maharashtra floods: 38 dead, around 90,000 evacuated

The toll from landslides and flooding in Maharashtra went up to 138 on Saturday while 90,000 people have been evacuated from seven districts in the aftermath of heavy rain this week, officials said.

Chief minister Uddhav Thackeray was due to visit Raigad’s Taliye, one of the hardest-hit areas, where a portion of a hillock flattened most of the village late on Thursday. At least 32 houses were buried and, as on Friday evening, 36 bodies were pulled out from the debris.

Sangli, Kolhapur, Satara, Pune, Ratnagiri, Raigad, and Thane. districts have been the hardest hit. The bulk of the people were shifted from Sangli and Kolhapur districts — 42,573 and 40,882.

In all 89,333 people have been evacuated to safer places following floods. Officials said at least 59 people were still missing.

“Till date, 138 deaths have been reported due to floods and other rain-related incidents including landslides at multiple locations,” said Vijay Wadettiwar, state relief, and rehabilitation minister.

Rivers in Kolhapur and Sangli districts, including the Panchganga, have breached the danger mark and have inundated many areas.