Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / India News / Maharashtra governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari tests Covid positive, admitted to Mumbai hospital
india news

Maharashtra governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari tests Covid positive, admitted to Mumbai hospital

Koshyari (80), who was always seen wearing face masks at public events, has been admitted to the Reliance Foundation Hospital, the official said.
Maharashtra governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari.(file image)
Published on Jun 22, 2022 09:37 AM IST
PTI |

Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari was on Wednesday admitted to a private hospital in south Mumbai after testing Coronavirus positive, an official said.

Koshyari (80), who was always seen wearing face masks at public events, has been admitted to the Reliance Foundation Hospital, the official said.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
covid-19
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP