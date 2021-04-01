Home / India News / Maharashtra govt caps price of RT-PCR test
india news

Maharashtra govt caps price of RT-PCR test

The price of RT-PCR has been capped for the sixth time.
ANI | , Mumbai
PUBLISHED ON APR 01, 2021 07:43 AM IST
Maharashtra reported 39,544 new Covid-19 cases, 23,600 discharges, and 227 deaths in the last 24 hours. (Photo by Pratik Chorge/Hindustan Times)

Maharashtra government has capped the price of RT-PCR test at 500 at collection centres, 600 at Covid centre, Quarantine centre or Isolation centre and 800 if the sample is collected from home.

Maharashtra reported 39,544 new Covid-19 cases, 23,600 discharges, and 227 deaths in the last 24 hours, according to the state's health department on Wednesday.

The total cases reached 28,12,980 including 24,00,727 recoveries and the death toll reached 54,649.At present, there are 3,56,243 active coronavirus cases in the state.

The case fatality rate (CFR) in Maharashtra is at 1.94 per cent while the recovery rate is 85.34 per cent.Out of 1,97,92,143 laboratory samples, 28,12,980 have been tested positive for Covid-19 until today in the state.

Currently, 17,29,816 people are in home quarantine while 17,863 are in institutional quarantine in Maharashtra.

