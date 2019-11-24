Can prove majority in 10 mins, says Shiv Sena’s Sanjay Raut

india

Updated: Nov 24, 2019 11:27 IST

Senior Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut claimed on Sunday the Sena-NCP-Congress combine has the support of enough number of legislators and the alliance can prove its majority in the Maharashtra assembly.

Raut alleged that Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari allowed the new government headed by the Bharatiya Janata Party’s (BJP’s) Devendra Fadnavis to be formed on the basis of “bogus” documents.

“The Shiv Sena, NCP and Congress (together) have 165 MLAs. If the governor calls for an identification parade, in 10 minutes we can prove our majority,” Raut said while addressing reporters in Mumbai.

The three parties have now approached the Supreme Court challenging Governor Koshyari’s decision to invite Fadnavis to form the state government.

They have asked the top court in their petition to issue a direction to the governor to invite their alliance, Maha Vikas Aghadi, to form the government.

The senior leader also said the November 30 deadline given to the government to prove the majority is only to enable defections.

He also said that November 23 was a “black Saturday” in the history of Maharashtra. The BJP, he said, has no right to call the Emergency imposed by former prime minister Indira Gandhi as “black day”.

Devendra Fadnavis on Saturday returned as chief minister for the second time propped up by the NCP’s Ajit Pawar, who was made his deputy, in a dramatic turn of events.

Fadnavis and Ajit Pawar were sworn in by Governor Koshyari at a hush-hush ceremony as the President’s Rule in the state was lifted.

The early morning development came just hours after the new alliance of Shiv Sena, NCP and Congress reached a consensus that Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray will be their chief ministerial candidate.

Ajit Pawar’s revolt caused a split in the NCP, whose chief Sharad Pawar distanced himself from his nephew’s actions, saying the decision to back the BJP was his personal choice and not that of the party.