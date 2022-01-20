Maharashtra govt gives nod to reopen schools, local bodies to take final decision

MUMBAI: The Maharashtra government on Thursday decided to reopen schools, including pre-primary classes, from January 24, school education minister Varsha Gaikwad said, however, adding that the government has given the powers to local bodies to take a final decision depending upon the Covid-19 situation in the respective areas.

Gaikwad said the department received several representations from various stakeholders to reopen schools, and the department has taken the decision keeping the safety of children in mind.

The school education department sent the proposal to reopen schools for offline classes from January 24 to the Chief Minister’s Office.

“The chief minister gave consent to reopen offline schools for classes 1 to 12. Till now, pre-primary schools too were shut. But we have decided to reopen pre-primary schools as well. Wherever Covid cases have gone down, the schools will reopen from January 24. However, Covid-appropriate behaviour, the SOPs issued by the government must be followed by the schools,” she said. The minister further added, “We are not talking about a blanket reopening of schools. Local bodies have the authority to decide depending on the Covid-19 situation in the city or district.”

The offline classes in schools and colleges resumed in December as the Covid-19 cases were dropping. However, with a surge in coronavirus infections in January, the state government decided to keep offline classes shut.

Besides the early signs of the third wave ebbing in some parts of the state, the growing pressure from various quarters to reopen schools has prompted the nod by the chief minister’s office. “We have received several representations from parents’ associations, schools, elected representatives, etc, to reopen schools. They all contended that the children are missing out on the social environment, school atmosphere, interactions etc. Our priority has always been the safety of children but as the Covid cases are reducing we decided to reopen schools, and the decision will remain with the local municipal bodies,” the minister said.

