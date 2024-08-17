Maharashtra govt's ‘Ladki Bahin’ scheme launch today: Who are eligible? Check benefits

The Maharashtra government will officially launch and roll out the ‘Mukhyamantri Majhi Ladki Bahin Yojana’, which seeks to provide ₹1500 per month to over one crore women in the state, on Saturday, August 17. Women expressing their happiness over the deposit of ₹ 3000 in their accounts under the Maharashtra government's Ladki Bahin Yojana in Mumbai (Photo by Satish Bate/ Hindustan Times) (Hindustan Times)

Modelled on the lines of the ‘Ladli Behna Yojana’ in Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra chief minister Eknath Shinde has assured that this scheme will not be temporary and will continue indefinitely.

Also Read: Eyeing polls, Shinde govt clears populist proposals worth ₹840 crore in one day

The chief minister also associated the scheme with upcoming Raksha Bandhan festival, guaranteeing to protect the interests of women in the state through the scheme.

How to register

The Maharashtra government has launched an app called Nari Shakti Dhoot, through which women eligible for the scheme can easily apply online.

For women unable to apply online, local administration officials such as anganwadi workers and gram sevaks have been tasked with helping women apply.

Also Read: Ladki Bahin: Mahayuti in damage control mode after MLAs' controversial remarks

There is no fee associated with applying for the scheme.

Eligibility

In order to be eligible for the scheme, women need to qualify as a permanent resident of the state of Maharashtra. The scheme is also applicable only for women between the age of 21 and 65. Further, in order to aid those who are financially disadvantaged, the scheme only applies for women whose family or household income is less than ₹2.5 lakh per annum.

Also Read: Ladki Bahin scheme: Over 3 million women get ₹3000 ahead of launch

Officials have also urged those applying for the scheme to link their Aadhar cards to bank accounts to avoid delays in verification and depositing of the financial aid. Banks in Maharashtra have also been advised to help in the process.

Benefits

The flagship scheme for the chief minister Eknath Shinde-led government, will commence on August 17, but considers July to be it's starting month. Over 3 million women, eligible for the scheme, have received ₹3,000 in their bank accounts, as part of an early trial run.

The financial assistance scheme which will provide eligible women in the state with Rs1,500 per month is projected to cost ₹46,000 crore to the state exchequer annually.

Addressing the media on August 16, Eknath Shinde also said, "I only want to say that we will not only give them ₹1,500, we will make them independent, we will make them self-reliant. Under the vision of PM Narendra Modi to make women more self-reliant, self-independent and self-respected, we will provide them more financial assistance through various schemes of the government."