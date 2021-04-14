Maharashtra janta curfew: Will you require a movement pass? DGP answers

As Maharashtra is all set to embrace a lockdown-like situation for the coming fortnight till May 1, Maharashtra director-general of police Sanjay Pandey on Wednesday said unlike the lockdown of the last year, this time there will be no provision of movement passes. The state police has also been asked to not use force when citizens are following the guidelines. Movement restriction will be imposed with utmost restraint, the DGP said.

Starting from Wednesday 8pm, only essential services will be allowed to function in the state, which will come under Section 144 or CrPC prohibiting the assembly of five or more people at one spot.

Essential services, public transport, banking and financial services etc., will be allowed to function.

This is the first time after the national lockdown of 2020 that a state is going under restrictions of this level.

The coming back of restrictions in Maharashtra has met criticism as traders are opposing the government's decision to shut all shops, dealing with non-essential products and services, in the state, while public transport will remain available. Roadside eateries have been allowed to function only for takeaway services. Saloons, spas, schools, colleges, private coaching classes, beaches, clubs, swimming pools, gyms, drama theatres and cinema halls will remain close during the next 15 days. Shooting for films, television serials, advertisements will also remain halted during this period.

The state government has also announced a financial package to cushion the impact of the second lockdown in the state.

The curfew in the state comes after days of deliberations on whether restriction can be imposed at this point of time. Night curfew and weekend lockdowns were imposed for a week, but as the rise in the number of cases could not be contained and rose to 60,000 per day, the government and opposition parties agreed on bringing back stricter restrictions.

Movement of people will remain curbed in the coming days as no gathering of five or more people will be allowed. But the police have not issued any movement passes this time. Exceptions will be made for emergency cases and decisions will be taken accordingly, police said.