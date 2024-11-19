Maharashtra elections: How to find your nearest polling booth

Maharashtra and Jharkhand are set to cast their votes for the state assembly elections on Wednesday, November 20. The counting of votes for both Maharashtra and Jharkhand will take place on November 23. (HT Photo)

The 288-member Maharashtra Assembly will vote in a single phase. The Mahayuti alliance, comprising the Bharatiya Janata Party, Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena, and Ajit Pawar's Nationalist Congress Party is one key contender. While the Congress, Shiv Sena (UBT) and NCP (Sharad Pawar)'s grouping, Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA), is the other key player. These two alliances will lock horns in a straight fight in the 2024 Maharashtra elections.

Meanwhile, Jharkhand has already voted once in Phase-1 of the state Assembly polls for 43 seats, which took place on November 13. Polling for the remaining 38 seats will take place in phase-2, on November 20.

The counting of votes for the both the states will take place simultaneously on Saturday, November 23.

With 9.7 crore eligible voters in Maharashtra, as many as 4,140 candidates are contesting for the 288 Assembly seats. There are a total of 1,00,186 polling stations spread across 52,789 locations in the state. Of these, there are 388 "pink booths" which are managed by women.

Here's how to check your nearest polling booth