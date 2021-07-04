Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Maharashtra lockdown: Satara under complete shutdown; check what's allowed
Maharashtra lockdown: Satara under complete shutdown; check what's allowed

By hindustantimes.com, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON JUL 04, 2021 09:23 AM IST
Police personnel check motorists to restrict unnecessary vehicular movement amid strict restrictions imposed by the state government due to rising Covid-19 cases in Satara.(Hindustan Times)

In view of the rising cases of coronavirus disease (Covid-19), the Satara district of Maharashtra is under complete lockdown from Saturday. As per the official order, fourth-level restrictions have been imposed in the district; only services that come under the essential category are exempted, rest of everything will remain shut for the next eight days.

The restrictions will be in force from Monday to Friday as per the official order. While on the weekend - Saturday and Sunday - a complete curfew will continue in the district.

Besides Satara, Sangli, Kolhapur, Solapur and Ahmednagar districts of western Maharashtra will also see weekend lockdown to curb the Covid-19 spread.

Meanwhile, a strict lockdown will also be implemented in Mumbai, Pune, Thane, Kalyan Dombivali, Pimpri-Chinchwad, Nashik, Vasai-Virar and other municipal areas, said the Maharashtra government order.

Maharashtra is among the few states of the country that are seeing an uptick in daily cases of infection. On Saturday, it added 9,489 to the tally, which now stands at 60,88,841, as per the daily health bulletin.

The fatalities rose to 1,22,724 after 153 people succumbed to the viral disease, it also informed.

Out of the fresh cases, Mumbai added 571 new cases and 21 deaths, which raised the total count of infections to 7,24,122 and the death toll to 15,520, the health bulletin ordered.

The Mumbai division added 1,822 cases and 65 deaths. In Nashik division, there were 617 new cases including 379 from the Ahmednagar district. The Pune division saw 3,092 cases including 919 in Satara district and 779 in Pune city, the health department also informed. Kolhapur division reported 3,423 fresh cases including 1,289 in Kolhapur district. Aurangabad division reported 145 cases, Latur division 210, Akola division 92 and Nagpur division 88, it also stated.

