Maharashtra minister Malik again targets NCB’s Wankhede

Maharashtra minister Nawab Malik Monday launched a fresh attack on Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) Mumbai zonal director Sameer Wankhede when he asked if the officer’s sister-in-law was involved in “drug business” and shared screenshots of a case pending against her in a Pune court.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

In a tweet on Monday, Malik shared screenshots of a 2008 case registered under Section 3458 of the Prevention of Illicit Traffic in Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act in which Harshada Dinanath Redkar was listed as “respondent and advocate”, along with two other persons.

The screenshots were from ECourts Services, a government portal that lists the cases before the sessions courts, city civil courts, and the magistrate courts across the country.

“Sameer Dawood Wankhede, is your sister-in-law Harshada Dinanath Redkar involved in the drug business? You must answer because her case is pending before the Pune court. Here is the proof,” Malik tweeted.

The regular criminal case is before the Judicial Magistrate First Class (JMFC) in Pune. The first hearing, according to the website was held on February 18, 2008. The next date of hearing is listed as March 18, 2022. The state of Maharashtra is listed as the petitioner in the case, which indicates that the state has filed a regular criminal case against the three respondents.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Wankhede’s wife Kranti Redkar responded to Malik’s tweet, stating that her husband had no relation to the case and that the matter was sub-judice.

“I know you have a lot of questions regarding a tweet Mr Nawab Malik has put on his Twitter handle. I would like to say that my sister was and continues to be a victim in this case. According to our legal team, it is not prudent to comment as the matter is sub-judice. My sister is going to tackle Mr Malik’s tweet legally. Shri Sameer Wankhede has no relation to this case whatsoever,” Kranti replied in a tweet on Monday.

Wankhede said that was he was inducted into the Indian Revenue Service (IRS) in 2008 and only married Kranti, Harshada’s sister, in 2017.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Meanwhile, the Bombay high court on Monday directed Malik to submit an affidavit in response to a defamation suit filed by Wankhede’s father, Dnyandev and posted the matter for hearing on November 10.

The metropolitan magistrate’s court also issued notice to Malik on a criminal defamation complaint filed by Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) functionary Mohit Kamboj. The court noted that prima facie Malik’s statements harmed the complainant’s reputation.

In the past month Malik, a state minister from the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP), has levelled serious allegations against Wankhede and the NCB over discrepancies in the investigation of a drug raid, led by Wankhede, on a cruise ship on October 2, which led to the arrest of 20 persons, including Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan’s son, Aryan (23).

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Last month, Malik claimed that Wankhede had forged a caste certificate to get a position in the IRS as a candidate from the Scheduled Caste (SC) category. He also claimed that the Wankhedes were Muslim and shared photos of Sameer Wankhede’s first wedding, which was conducted as a ‘Nikah’ ceremony. Wankhede and Dnyandev, a former police officer, denied the allegations.

On Sunday, Malik held a press conference during which he claimed that Wankhede was part of a plot to kidnap Aryan for ransom, along with Kamboj (also known as Mohit Bharatiya). Malik claimed that Kamboj and Wankhede came up with the plot with the help of Kamboj’s brother-in-law, Rishab Sachdeva.

Kamboj filed a defamation complaint on October 26, in which he stated that Malik had “purposefully and intentionally defamed” him and his brother-in-law Rishab Sachdeva during a press conference held on October 9.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Dnyandev filed a ₹1.25 crore civil defamation suit against Wankhede on Sunday and sought a permanent injunction restraining Malik and others “acting under his instructions” from publishing, writing or speaking in the media about the family.