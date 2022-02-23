Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Nawab Malik appears before ED in connection with Dawood money laundering case

Security outside the ED's Ballard Estate office in South Mumbai was stepped up after minister Nawab Malik reached the ED office on Wednesday morning in connection with a money laundering case linked to Dawood. 
Maharashtra minister Nawab Malik was at the ED office on Wednesday morning. 
Published on Feb 23, 2022 09:10 AM IST
Byhindustantimes.com | Written by Poulomi Ghosh

Maharashtra minister and senior Nationalist Congress Party leader Nawab Malik is being questioned by the Enforcement Directorate in connection with a money laundering case, linked to underworld don Dawood Ibrahim. The minister was summoned to the ED's Ballard Estate office in South Mumbai for questioning. Security has been stepped up outside the ED office. 

Last week, the ED carried out searches in several locations in connection with the same money-laundering case which ED has taken up recently based on a case registered by the NIA. The residence of late Haseena Parkar, Dawood's sister, was also searched in connection with the money laundering case.

The money laundering case was registered against Dawood by the NIA and ED registered an Enforcement Case Information Report.

Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut said BJP is letting its agencies against Maharashtra ministers for speaking against them.

"Nawab Malik has been continuously speaking against injustice and unmasking them. So, they are letting the ED after such people. Malik is a cabinet minister and ED officials have picked him up for questioning, and I think this is a challenge for Maharashtra. We are confident that he would be back home by evening," Raut said.

The ED has also got custody of Dawood's brother Iqbal Kaskar pertaining to the same case. Investigations, so far, have revealed that Kaskar extorted money from celebrities and builders using threatening people by Dawood's name.

Earlier, Maharashtra opposition leader and former chief minister Devendra Fadnavis had alleged that Nawab Malik had struck a property deal with 1993 Mumbai bomb blast convict Sardar Shahwali Khan and Mohd Salim Ishaq Patel, who was the frontman of Haseena Parkar, Dawood Ibrahim’s sister.

“A prime property of 2.80 acres at LBS Marg in Kurla was brought by Solidus Investment Private Limited for a meagre 30 lakh. The signatory of the deal transacted was Faraz Malik, son of Nawab Malik," Fadnavis had alleged.

(With inputs from Mumbai bureau)

