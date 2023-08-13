Maharashtra NCP chief, present at ‘secret’ meeting of Pawars, says ‘not aware what…’

Maharashtra NCP president Jayant Patil on Sunday said he was not aware of what transpired at the closed-door meeting between NCP chief Sharad Pawar and his rebel nephew Ajit Pawar in Pune. The meeting between the Pawars at industrialist Atul Chordia’s Koregaon Park house in Pune lasted for over three and a half hours, raising eyebrows in political circles.

Sharad Pawar senior, nephew Ajit, and Jayant Patil didn't disclose what had transpired at Chordia's residence.

While the meeting went on till 4.45 pm until senior Pawar left to attend another function, Maharashtra deputy CM Ajit Pawar and Jayant Patil were at the house till 6.30 pm and reportedly continued the meeting.

Jayant Patil, however, claimed that he left the meeting early and was not aware of what transpired at the meeting between the Pawars.

Talking to reporters on Sunday, Patil also asserted it was "not a secret meeting".

"I went with Pawar saheb to a common acquaintance and left early. I am not aware of what transpired later," he said.

The meeting further fuelled speculations of Patil joining the Ajit Pawar faction. When asked, Patil said he has already made his stand clear. Asked if he is with Sharad Pawar, Patil said, “Yes, don't keep any doubt in your mind.”

NCP MLA Rohit Pawar, the grandnephew of Sharad Pawar, also said he is not aware of a meeting between the party founder and the deputy CM, but even if there has been a meeting, there is “nothing wrong in maintaining communication in a family.”

Shiv Sena (UBT) has meanwhile downplayed the "secret" meeting, with Sanjay Raut saying the Maratha strongman may have asked his nephew to join the meeting of the opposition bloc INDIA here on August 31 and September 1.

“If Nawaz Sharif and PM Narendra Modi can meet, then why not Sharad Pawar and Ajit Pawar? We get to know from the media that Sharad Pawar and Ajit Pawar met yesterday, Sharad Pawar will speak on it soon. I think Sharad Pawar invited Ajit Pawar for the INDIA bloc meeting."

