Maharashtra: One killed, three injured in road accident in Nagpur

The accident occurred near Law College on Amravati Road of the city, when the victims' speeding car crashed into a divider and overturned, an official said.
PTI, Nagpur
PUBLISHED ON FEB 20, 2021 10:35 PM IST
A 24-year-old woman was killed and three others injured when their car crashed into a divider in Maharashtra's Nagpur city in the early hours of Saturday, police said.

Barkha Harish Khurana, a resident of Shanti Nagar, died on the spot, while her younger brother and two cousins suffered injuries, the official said.

The injured were rushed to a hospital, where two of them are in a critical condition, he said.

A case under section 279 (rash driving) and other relevant sections of the IPC has been registered in this regard, the official added.

