Sena attacks Maha BJP’s move to campaign against MES in Belagavi

Belagavi

Ahead of the May 10 assembly elections in Karnataka, political parties in Maharashtra are fighting over campaigning in favour or against pro-Maharashtrians in the poll fray.

Responding to its Karnataka counterpart, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in Maharashtra has agreed to deploy its leaders -- Union minister Nitin Gadkari and deputy chief minister Devendra Fadnavis -- to campaign among the Marathis in Karnataka.

Coming down on the BJP’s decision, the Shiv Sena said the BJP is campaigning to defeat Marathi-speaking candidates by pressing its leaders. Despite knowing what damage their campaign would inflict, the Maharashtra BJP has taken a drastic step to put an end to Marathas’ ‘asmita’ (status) in Karnataka, the Sena said.

After Maharashtra BJP’s announcement on Sunday about campaigning in Karnataka, Shiv Sena spokesman Sanjay Raut announced on Monday that he and other leaders from his party would campaign for the candidates backed by the Maharashtra Ekikaran Samiti (MES). He has appealed to the BJP to forget politics and join hands to keep up the welfare of Marathis in Karnataka.

However, both Maharashtra and Karnataka BJP units have refused the invitation of Shiv Sena, saying winning one or two seats would not protect the interest of Marathis in Karnataka and that it will not help Maharashtra on its border dispute case in the Supreme Court.

Responding to the BJP’s claim, Raut said the party has shown its real picture -- giving importance to the party than protecting the interest of its linguistic group in Karnataka.

He said winning a single seat is important for MES while BJP would not suffer major damage if it lost one or two seats. He warned the BJP that people of Maharashtra would teach the party a lesson in the next elections as his party would make the campaigning in Karnataka an issue.

Referring to Maharashtra chief minister Eknath Shinde who had said that he was jailed for about two months in Belagavi for participating in MES’s movement against Karnataka in 1986, Raut asked if so, why he is not campaigning in favour of MES and against BJP in Karnataka. “If he has a little concern for pro-Maharashtrians, he should have campaigned there. But unfortunately, he is helpless and tight-lipped,” Raut, a Rajya Sabh MP, said.

He added that the pro-Maharashtrians in Karnataka are struggling to keep alive the border dispute for 70 years. “As the current generation is not interested to continue the movement, the MES leaders are worried and are feeling insecure. BJP and Balasaheb Thackeray faction of Shiv Sena must understand the Marathas’ fear and help them in the election.”

Raut said an MES delegations met both the factions of Shiv Sena and appealed them to campaign for it in the election. The MES also met chief minister Shinde and made the same request. “However, Fadnavis who had assured of not campaigning for the party has now said he will campaign in the Maratha belt in Karnataka, which would be a great setback to MES,” Raut said, adding that as promised he would campaign for the pro-Maharashtrians this week.

Meanwhile, Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) supremo Sharad Pawar, said he and Chagan Bhujabal would campaign for MES. NCP has not fielded candidates to ‘help’ MES.