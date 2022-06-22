Maha political crisis LIVE: Eknath Shinde & other Shiv Sena MLAs leave Surat hotel, being taken to Assam

Maharashtra political crisis: Amid the drama, Shiv Sena leader Eknath Shinde, who was camping in Gujarat, has left for Assam with around 33 party MLAs following the cross-voting in Maharashtra Legislative Council (MLC) polls, news agency PTI reported quoting sources. Shinde along with 33 party MLAs and seven independent MLAs, who were staying at Le Meridien hotel in Surat left Surat International Airport for Assam's Guwahati in the wee hours of Wednesday.

READ MORE: Loss, defeat, stalemate? How the Maharashtra crisis could unfold

This comes after suspected cross-voting in Maharashtra Legislative Council (MLC) elections in which the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) bagged five seats, in a major blow to the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) alliance government. The Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) and Shiv Sena won two each while Congress was able to clinch one seat out of the total 10 seats in Legislative Council that went to the polls on Monday.

READ MORE: Who is Eknath shinde? Shiv Sena strongman at centre of Maha political crisis

On Tuesday, Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut - alleging that efforts are being made to topple the MVA government - confirmed that some Shiv Sena MLAs and Eknath Shinde were currently "not reachable". He said that Shiv Sena MLAs were in Surat and they were not being allowed to leave.