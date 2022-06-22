Maha political crisis LIVE: Eknath Shinde & other Shiv Sena MLAs leave Surat hotel, being taken to Assam
Maharashtra political crisis: Amid the drama, Shiv Sena leader Eknath Shinde, who was camping in Gujarat, has left for Assam with around 33 party MLAs following the cross-voting in Maharashtra Legislative Council (MLC) polls, news agency PTI reported quoting sources. Shinde along with 33 party MLAs and seven independent MLAs, who were staying at Le Meridien hotel in Surat left Surat International Airport for Assam's Guwahati in the wee hours of Wednesday.
READ MORE: Loss, defeat, stalemate? How the Maharashtra crisis could unfold
This comes after suspected cross-voting in Maharashtra Legislative Council (MLC) elections in which the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) bagged five seats, in a major blow to the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) alliance government. The Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) and Shiv Sena won two each while Congress was able to clinch one seat out of the total 10 seats in Legislative Council that went to the polls on Monday.
READ MORE: Who is Eknath shinde? Shiv Sena strongman at centre of Maha political crisis
On Tuesday, Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut - alleging that efforts are being made to topple the MVA government - confirmed that some Shiv Sena MLAs and Eknath Shinde were currently "not reachable". He said that Shiv Sena MLAs were in Surat and they were not being allowed to leave.
Follow all the updates here:
-
Wed, 22 Jun 2022 05:41 AM
We haven't left Balasaheb Thackeray's Shiv Sena, says Eknath Shinde
Speaking to media persons at the Surat airport before leaving for Guwahati, the Shiv Sena leader Eknath Shinde said that they have been following Balasaheb Thackeray's Hindutva and will carry it further.
"We have not left Balasaheb Thackeray's Shiv Sena and will not leave it. We have been following Balasaheb's Hindutva and will carry it further," he said.
-
Wed, 22 Jun 2022 05:34 AM
Sena MLAs leave Surat hotel, being taken to Guwahati: Sources
Nearly 30 rebel MLAs of Shiv Sena along with their leader Eknath Shinde have left their hotel here and are now being flown to Guwahati in Assam, sources said.
Maharashtra rebel minister Eknath Shinde along with nearly 30 rebel Shiv Sena MLAs were staying at a hotel on Dumas road in Surat city of Gujarat upon their arrival here on Monday night.
Now, due to some undisclosed reasons, they are being shifted to Guwahati in Assam by air.