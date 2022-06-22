Maharashtra governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari tests Covid positive, admitted to Mumbai hospital
Koshyari (80), who was always seen wearing face masks at public events, has been admitted to the Reliance Foundation Hospital, the official said.
Published on Jun 22, 2022 09:37 AM IST
PTI |
Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari was on Wednesday admitted to a private hospital in south Mumbai after testing Coronavirus positive, an official said.
