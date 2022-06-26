Maharashtra political crisis: Sena MLA Deepak Kesarkar says rebel camp can easily pass floor test

Rebel Shiv Sena MLA Deepak Kesarkar on Sunday said the faction led by disgruntled party leader Eknath Shinde had a majority that could easily pass a floor test in the Maharashtra Legislative Assembly. Kesarkar added that more MLAs will join that Shinde-led rebel camp, following which its strength would reach 51 – way above the magic number of 37 and enough to challenge Maharashtra’s ruling coalition of the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA).

“One to two more MLAs will come and join us. With their support and other independents, our strength will be increased to 51,” Kesarkar said, adding that they would go back to Maharashtra after that.

“MLAs of the Shinde camp are ready to face the floor test in the Maharashtra Legislative Assembly at any time, but first recognition should be given to the Eknath Shinde faction. We will not go with the MVA government,” he told news agency ANI.

He also reacted to Sena MP Sanjay Raut who took a potshot at the faction of rebel MLAs and asked how long they will hide in Guwahati. Kesarkar said, "His language is indecent… He was our leader. This is very bad. Your numbers have decreased and now you will say anything. It is not acceptable." Earlier, Raut in a tweet said, "Kab tak chhipoge Gauhati mein...Aana hi padega Chowpatty mein (How long will you hide in Guwahati, you have to come back to Chowpatty)."

The political turbulence in Maharashtra was fueled by Shinde's rebellion who, along with some MLAs, flew to Surat and then to Guwahati where he claims to have the support of 38 MLAs of the party, thus achieving the two-thirds majority in the Shiv Sena.

Maharashtra deputy speaker Narhari Zirwal has sent notices to the 16 Shiv Sena rebel MLAs. The MLAs have to be present in Mumbai on Monday for the hearing of disqualification.

