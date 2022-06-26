Rebel Sena leader Eknath Shinde gives a Nawab Malik hint to justify revolt: 'Those connected with Dawood...'
In a bid to explain his ongoing revolt, rebel Shiv Sena leader Eknath Shinde, in a possible reference to arrested Maharashtra minister Nawab Malik, on Sunday questioned the Sena over its support for a person who, he said, had links with fugitive underworld don Dawood Ibrahim.
Click here for live updates on Maharashtra political crisis
“How can Balasaheb Thackeray’s Shiv Sena support people who had direct connections with culprits of the Mumbai bomb blast, Dawood Ibrahim, and those responsible for taking the lives of the innocent people of Mumbai. That’s why we took such a step,” Shinde tweeted in Marathi, explaining the reason behind revolting against Sena supremo and Maharashtra chief minister Uddhav Thackeray.
Malik has been behind bars since his arrest by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on February 23 in connection with a money laundering case against Dawood Ibrahim. He is a member of the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP), which is one-third of Maharashtra’s ruling alliance, with the other two being the Sena and the Congress.
Also Read | Shinde camp a mix of turncoats, Sainiks
Meanwhile, in another post, Shinde said he was ready to die for Balasaheb Thackeray's Shiv Sena, and Hindutva, adding that the rebel MLAs would consider it ‘as our destiny.’
Maharashtra's urban development minister launched his rebellion against Shiv Sena supremo and chief minister, Uddhav Thackeray, earlier this week. He is being supported by 38 legislators of the party, totalling to 39 MLAs, including Shinde himself. The latest to join the group was state higher education minister Uday Samant, who arrived in Guwahati today.
Also Read | Maharashtra crisis: Another Sena minister Uday Samant en route to Guwahati, may join rebels
The dissenting faction, which is camping in a hotel in the largest city of the northeastern state of Assam, wants Thackeray to call of alliance with the NCP and Congress, due to extreme ideological differences between the Sena and NCP-Congress.
Also Read | Maharashtra political crisis: Sena MLA Deepak Kesarkar says rebel camp can easily pass floor test
Also on Sunday, the rebel group filed a plea in the Supreme Court, challenging various decisions taken against them by Maharashtra assembly's deputy speaker, Narhari Zirwal. The top court will take up the plea tomorrow.
-
U.P.: Prayagraj violence key accused quizzed as his police remand ends
Khuldabad police questioned local officer bearer of Welfare Party of India, Javed Mohammad aka Javed Pump, the alleged key accused in the June 10 arson and violence in Atala area of Prayagraj, about Javed Mohammad's bank accounts and sources of income besides his connections with different organisations during his two-day police remand that ended on Sunday, police officials aware of the development said. Javed Mohammad was arrested on June 11 in connection with the Prayagraj violence.
-
Power theft detected in Lucknow corporator’s house
Lucknow A corporator was caught stealing power for Faizullahganj corporator Jaglal Yadav's house in Faizullahganj ward on Saturday. The department has registered a case against the corporator. Power theft was also caught in the houses of Kapil Kumar, Jayshree Shukla, Salim and Vidyavati in the same locality. Senior corporator of Sardar Patel and Ramji Lal Nagar wards Girish Mishra said, “ I don't know what happened there but corporators should keep themselves away from controversies.”
-
U.P.: CSJMU rolls out digital student service portal
In a move that will save Chhatrapati Shahu Ji Maharaj University students the rigmarole of getting their documents rectified if there is any mistake in them, governor Anandiben Patel virtually launched the “faceless digital student service portal” from Raj Bhavan here on Saturday. Through this module, the students will be able to download important forms like marksheets, degree certificates, provisional and migration certificates with digital signature.
-
Besides those named in the FIRs lodged at Khuldabad police station after the June 10 violence at Atala, police are also keeping an eye on a few other people who were active during the anti-CAA protests at Mansoor Ali Park in 2020. Police and intelligence officials are gathering details about these people for their possible involvement in June 10 incident, informed officials aware of the developments.
-
Ludhiana: Group of teens booked for assaulting factory owner, son
A group of teenagers have been booked for assaulting a factory owner and his son following an argument over a petty issue. The Sahnewal police lodged an FIR against at least eight people who are 16 to 17 years old. Ashok Kumar, 53, of Prem Nagar, Lohara said that his nephews Raunak and Roshan had bought ice cream on June 16, which they spilled after they bumped into the accused. When the children objected to it, the accused thrashed them.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics