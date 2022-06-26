Shinde camp a mix of turncoats, Sainiks
Mumbai Anger against the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) trying to corner the Shiv Sena could be one reason driving their revolt, but the legislators who are part of the Eknath Shinde camp present a curious mix, with around 15 of the 39 dissidents are turncoats who made their way into the Shiv Sena after leaving the Congress or the NCP. Original Shiv Sainiks form the rest (24) of the belligerents.
Some of these defectors like minister of state Abdul Sattar, who happens to be the Shiv Sena’s only Muslim MLA, had joined the party only on the eve of the polls from the Congress and was rewarded with a ministerial berth.
Of the legislators in the Eknath Shinde camp, 15 are imports from other political formations or are seen as newbies in the Shiv Sena. They include Shrinivas Vanga, Shahaji Bapu Patil, Tanaji Sawant, Shambhuraj Desai, Mahesh Shinde, Prakash Surve, Abdul Sattar, Anil Babar, Suhas Kande, Pratap Sarnaik, Deepak Kesarkar, Sada Sarvankar (who quit Sena to join Congress and then returned to the party), Prakash Abitkar, Uday Samant and Dilip Lande.
Independents who have been given ministerial berths from the Sena’s quota like Bacchu Kadu and Rajendra Patil Yadravkar have also jumped ship from Uddhav Thackeray to the Eknath Shinde camp.
Some of these turncoats were also ministers in the Uddhav Thackeray-led dispensation. For instance, Uday Samant, the higher and technical education minister, who left on Sunday for Guwahati to join the Shinde camp, and Sattar.
It has been a longstanding complaint of Sena loyalists that imports into the party have a better chance of career advancement or upward mobility in the ranks compared to those who have given their best years to the organisation.
However, the rebels also include veteran Shiv Sainiks or those who have cut their teeth with the party. They include Shinde, who was groomed by Thane strongman late Anand Dighe, Bharat Gogawale, who started his electoral career as a village functionary of the Sena, Vishwanath Bhoir, Mahendra Thorve, Shantaram More, Lata Sonawane, Sanjay Shirsat, Dnyanaraj Chougule, Yamini Jadhav, Mahendra Dalvi, Sandipan Bhumare, Balaji Kinikar, Pradeep Jaiswal, Chimanrao Patil, Balaji Kalyankar, Kishorappa Patil, Yogesh Kadam, Mangesh Kudalkar, Gulabrao Patil, Dadaji Bhuse, Sanjay Rathod, Sanjay Raimulkar, and Sanjay Gaikwad.
While the presence of turncoats in the ranks of the rebels was significant, it must be noted that even veteran and hardcore Sainiks like Shinde had led the revolt, said Hemant Desai, senior journalist and commentator.
“When the Shiv Sena joined the Congress and NCP to form the government in 2019, there was resentment among the Sena legislators,” he said. “However, the aggression of the Bharatiya Janata Party, the arrests of NCP ministers Anil Deshmukh and Nawab Malik, and Uddhav Thackeray’s illness, health condition and isolation complicated matters, leading to the situation precipitating.”
-
28-year-old woman succumbs to Covid in Ludhiana; 29 fresh cases registered
A 28-year-old woman succumbed to Covid even as 29 fresh cases were reported from Ludhiana district on Sunday. The deceased was a married woman from Kila Raipur village and was undergoing treatment at a hospital. The district currently has 175 active cases, of which 171 patients are under home isolation. Ludhiana has so far recorded 1,10,303 Covid infections, of which 1,07,839 people have successfully defeated the virus and 2,289 patient have succumbed to the virus.
-
Inter-gang rivalry: 4 bikers shoot at 20-year-old man in Ludhiana
Four motorcycle-borne assailants shot at and injured a 20-year-old man over an inter-gang rivalry at Benjamin Road, 100 metres away from the Division Number 3 police station, on Sunday. After the incident, one Karan Kalia, 21, of Janakpuri, took responsibility for the crime through a post on his Facebook account. The incident has been captured on CCTV cameras installed near the spot.
-
Bharatmala project: Farmers’ union up in arms over detaining of protesters in Ludhiana
Bharti Kisan Union (Ekta Ugrahan) organised a state-level protest at Kot Aga village on Sunday against the administration and police for detaining farmers, including women, who were opposing low compensation for acquisition of land under the Bharatmala project on Saturday. The farmers had registered their dissent by irrigating the land which was meant to be acquired by the government.
-
2 poachers held, elephant tusk recovered
Lakhimpur Kheri: Dudhwa Tiger Reserve authorities arrested two poachers on Sunday. They were identified as Vakil Ahmad of Khamaria Koilar village and Govind of Bagiya locality, both under Tikunia kotwali area, DTR officials informed. The tusk of an elephant 69 cms in length and weighing 4.450 kg was recovered from them. Field director, DTR Sanjay Kumar Pathak told HT that the two poachers were attempting to smuggle the tusk to some unidentified buyers.
-
City reports five Covid deaths after four months
Mumbai After a gap of over four months, Mumbai reported five Covid deaths on Saturday, the highest since February 7, along with 1,700 fresh infections. According to the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation report, while four of the deceased were over the age 70 with multiple comorbidities like diabetes and hypertension, one of them was a 43-year-old female. In June, the city saw 33 deaths and 38,059 Covid cases and currently has 12,727 active cases.
