Maharashtra political fallout: ‘In BJP, once order comes…’ Sharad Pawar after Fadnavis becomes Maha deputy CM

Devendra Fadnavis was not happy and his face was reflective of that, said Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) supremo Sharad Pawar in a press conference on Thursday, after the BJP leader was sworn in as deputy chief minister in Eknath Shinde's government.

“In BJP, once the order comes –either from Delhi or Nagpur – it is followed without any compromise,” the NCP chief added, in an underhanded jab at the BJP.

Fadnavis had declared he would not join the new government but support it from outside. However, BJP president JP Nadda said the central leadership had asked him to join the government as deputy CM. Minutes later, union home minister Amit Shah tweeted that the two-time chief minister had agreed to the deputy CM's post.

Pawar, who is considered as the architect of the Maha Vikas Aghadi alliance which ruled the state for two-and-a-half years, said the rebel camp including Shinde was expected a deputy CM post. “Those who went to Assam with Shinde were hoping that their leader will become deputy CM. I think even Shinde wasn't aware of the top post being offered to him,” Pawar told the media.

Speaking on the future of Uddhav Thackeray's Shiv Sena, Pawar said that the party has in the past faced multiple rebellions and fought back.

“I don’t think Shiv Sena is finished. Previously, too, Chhagan Bhujbal rebelled but he and his supporters later lost elections. Narayan Rane too later faced defeat. Sena has faced multiple rebellions,” he said.

The NCP chief, who sided with Thackeray amid the rebellion, had earlier congratulated Shinde on the new post and said he hoped the interests of Maharashtra will be safeguarded under his rule

“Congratulations to Mr. Eknath Shinde on his election as the new Chief Minister of Maharashtra! I sincerely hope that the interests of Maharashtra will be safeguarded by him,” Pawar had tweeted.

