Maharashtra records 35,952 Covid cases; is first state to give over 5 mn doses

Maharashtra on Thursday recorded more than 30,000 Covid-19 cases for a second day in a row with 35,952 new infections, its highest single-day spike. The state also recorded 111 Covid-19 fatalities. In the past seven days, the state has recorded 657 Covid-related deaths.

Mumbai also recorded an all-time high of 5,505 new cases. It also recorded 13 deaths. Maharashtra also became the first state in the country to administer more than five million doses since the nationwide vaccination drive was rolled out on January 16.

Also Read | Second surge of Covid-19 infections quicker than first wave

The state government, on Thursday, said that the drive will be scaled up further in the coming days. According to data released by the Maharashtra public health department, as of Thursday 7am, the state had administered 5,014,714 doses, followed by Rajasthan (4,994,574), Uttar Pradesh (4,756,799), Gujarat (4,381,814), and West Bengal (4,250,140).

Dr Pradeep Vyas, principal secretary, public health department of the state government, said, “Maharashtra is at the top in the number of Covid vaccine doses administered in the country. We are also the first state to cross the 5-million doses benchmark. We will further scale up the vaccination.” On Thursday, 270,937 citizens were administered the vaccine across 3,302 centres, the state government said.