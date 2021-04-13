Maharashtra records 51,751 new Covid-19 cases, lowest since April 5

Maharashtra on Monday reported 51,751 new Covid-19 cases, its lowest single-day count since April 5, taking the tally to 3,458,996. The slight dip in new cases has been attributed to marginally fewer tests conducted in the previous 24 hours by the state health department. Maharashtra, in the past 24 hours, tested 208,021 samples and the positivity rate on Monday was 24.87%.

The state also reported 258 fatalities on Monday, taking its death toll to 58,245. Of the 258 deaths, 169 occurred in the previous 48 hours.

Along with the surge in Covid-19 cases, the state has also witnessed a slight jump in fatalities with 5,522 deaths reported in a month. On February 12, the state had 51,451 fatalities which rose to 52,723 on March 12. In the past seven days alone, the state has added 2,212 fatalities.

Meanwhile, after a slight slowdown in vaccination drive, Maharashtra was expected to cross 350,000-mark in beneficiaries on Monday, said senior officials. Owing to a shortage of vaccine, the state administration had to temporarily shut some vaccination centres, but the stocks have been replenished and distributed, said N Ramaswami, health services commissioner.

“In the past two to three days, we have received about 2.1 million doses. All our 3,600 vaccination centres [across the state] are operational now. The stock is enough to last around five days or so,” Ramaswami said, adding the state is expected to cross 400,000-450,000 daily vaccinations soon.