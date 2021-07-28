Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / India News / Maharashtra records a steady decline, has 82,082 active Covid cases now
india news

Maharashtra records a steady decline, has 82,082 active Covid cases now

On Monday, the active cases had dropped to 88,729 from 94,985 on Sunday. Similarly last week, the active cases on July 19 dropped to 96,375 from 103,486 on July 18
By Naresh Kamath
PUBLISHED ON JUL 28, 2021 08:29 AM IST
Mumbai, India - July 14, 2021: A beneficiary gets inoculated against Covid-19 at a vaccination centre at Rafique Nagar, Govandi, in Mumbai, India, on Wednesday, July 14, 2021. (Photo by Pratik Chorge/Hindustan Times) (Pratik Chorge/HT PHOTO)

The number of Covid-19 active cases is on a decline in Maharashtra. On Tuesday, the number of active cases was 82,082, while the state recorded 6,258 Covid-19 new cases.

On Monday, the active cases had dropped to 88,729 from 94,985 on Sunday. Similarly last week, the active cases on July 19 dropped to 96,375 from 103,486 on July 18.

On Tuesday, Mumbai logged 344 new Covid-19 cases with five deaths. The case tally in Mumbai has reached 734,759, while the toll stands at 15,850. There were 181,593 tests done on Tuesday and 12,645 recoveries were reported.

The state’s case tally has reached 6,276,057. The death toll is 131,859, with Pune leading with 18,395 deaths followed by Mumbai with 15,850 and Thane with 10,997 deaths.

Pune tops with 15,344 active cases followed by Thane with 9,510, and Kolhapur with 8,749.

Ishwar Gilada, secretary-general, Organised Medicine Academic Guild, said numbers are still a matter of concern. “The majority of active cases are from Pune, Kolhapur, Sangli, Satara, Solapur and Ahmednagar districts and there seems to be no respite in sight. The overall tally will continue to be high till this is reined in,” Gilada said.

Meanwhile, 568,575 vaccine doses were administered on Tuesday, taking the total number of doses given to 42,325,437.

