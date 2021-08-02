Maharashtra records over 6k new Covid cases amid plans to lift curbs in 25 dists

Maharashtra recorded 6,479 fresh Covid-19 cases on Sunday, pushing its count to 6,310,194 even as it planned to lift curbs in 25 districts. The tally of active cases rose to 78,962 as 4,110 recoveries were reported in the past 24 hours.

The state also saw 157 casualties with Ahmednagar reporting the highest toll with 22 deaths. It was followed by Satara and Aurangabad with 16 fatalities each.

The state government has planned to ease lockdown restrictions in 25 districts where the positivity rate is much less than that of the state. Positivity rate is the percentage of tests returning positive out of the total tests conducted for an infection.

However, there won’t be any relaxations in 11 districts. On Sunday, they reported 5,115 cases, nearly 79% of the total infections. The most cases were reported in Ahmednagar (888), while Pune reported 820 cases, Sangli 754, Solapur 691, Satara 642, Kolhapur 610, Beed 202, Ratnagiri 196, Raigad 180, Sindhudurg 105, and Palghar recorded 27 cases.

The above districts have continued to report a high number of cases in the state for the past few days.

Currently, districts in the state have level-three restrictions, which involves tighter curbs with limited operational hours for shops and markets. Shops and bazaars remain shut on the weekends, while malls, theatres and multiplexes are completely closed.