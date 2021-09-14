Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Maharashtra registered lowest single-day Covid count in over 7 months

Mumbai logged 345 Covid cases on Monday and six fatalities, taking the infection count in the city to 735,400 and the death toll to 16,028
By Swapnil Rawal
PUBLISHED ON SEP 14, 2021 07:43 AM IST
Maharashtra’s active Covid case count has dropped to 49,880, while the overall positivity rate is at 11.59% (Anshuman Poyrekar/HT PHOTO)

Maharashtra on Monday added 2,740 fresh Covid-19 cases-- the lowest single-day count in 219 days or over seven months. The state also reported 27 deaths in the past 24 hours, which is its lowest in 190 days. While the dip in cases is also due to lower number of testing on weekends, the state is seeing an overall downward trend in daily infections, as per official data.

To be sure, the lowest single-day infection figure in the last seven months coincides with the lowest one-day testing figure since March 22. On that day, Maharashtra reported 105,830 tests with 24,645 new cases at a positivity rate of 23.29%. Monday’s positivity rate was 2.54% of the 108,216 samples tested for Covid over the last 24 hours.

However, a month after suburban train services in Mumbai were opened up for the fully vaccinated population, Covid-19 cases in Mumbai and the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR) have seen an increase in the number of daily infections. While the state health department officials are concerned about the rise, they will be able to assess the situation better by early October, when a pattern is likely to emerge.

Mumbai logged 345 Covid cases on Monday and six fatalities, taking the infection count in the city to 735,400 and the death toll to 16,028. The city and its surrounding areas in MMR logged over 22% of the state’s total cases on Monday.

The state’s active case count has dropped to 49,880, while overall positivity rate stood at 11.59%. The overall case tally in the state went up to 6,500,617, and the death toll rose to 138,169.

