Mumbai local trains, gyms and malls: Maharashtra relaxations coming into effect from Aug 15

The Covid-19 relaxations announced by the Maharashtra government will come into effect from Sunday. The state government has been easing curbs, announced during the second wave of the coronavirus disease in May, in phases.

The most important change to come into effect from Independence Day will be that the local trains will be thrown open to all those who have recived both the doses of Covid-19 vaccines. This has been a key demand of the people of Maharashtra; currently, only government employees and essential services staffers are allowed to travel in local trains.

The Covid-19 situation in Maharashtra has come under control in recent weeks. From a peak of over 60,000 cases, the daily numbers have come down to a little over 6,000. On Friday, Maharashtra reported 6,686 new coronavirus infections and 158 fatalities.

Here are the relaxations coming into effect on the state from Sunday:

Mumbai local trains

The local trains in Mumbai will be open for fully vaccinated people from Sunday (August 15). Holders of the final vaccination certificate approved by the designated authority will be given a railway pass to travel in local trains in Mumbai, the Maharashtra government said in its order released earlier this month.

It has also made gap of 14 days from the second dose of Covid-19 mandatory to travel in the locals, considered lifeline of Mumbai.

Railway ticket-checkers have been authorised to demand the verified copy of the final vaccination certificate and identity card from passengers.

Shops and malls

From August 15, shopping malls and other establishments will be allowed to operate till 10pm, provided the entire staff is fully vaccinated against Covid-19.

Those visiting the shopping malls will also have to carry the final vaccination certificate, according to Maharashtra government order.

Employees in shops, establishments and offices, however, will have to be fully vaccinated.

Offices

Private offices whose employees are fully vaccinated have been allowed to keep their offices functional 24*7, but they have to stagger the work hours and keep 25 per cent strength at one time.

Restaurants and eateries

The timings of these places have been extended to 10pm, from the current deadline of 4pm. However, the restaurants have been asked to reopen with 50 per cent capacity, and ensuring that the entire staff is fully vaccinated against the coronavirus disease.

Gyms, parlours and salons

According to revised guidelines issued by Maharashtra government, gyms, parlours and salons in the state will be allowed to open with 50 per cent capacity from August 15.

The spas and gymnasiums will be allowed to function till 10pm, the government order said. However, the entire staff of these establishments will have to be fully vaccinated.

Weddings

The government has allowed weddings in open place with a cap of 200 people. In case the venue is a closed hall, the number has been limited to 100 or 50 per cent capacity of the venue, whichever is less.

Indoor games have been allowed till 10pm provided everyone is fully vaccinated.

Cinema halls and theatres

Cinema halls, theatres, multiplexes, auditoriums and places of worship will continue to remain shut in Maharashtra, state health minister Rajesh Tope said.