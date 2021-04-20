Maharashtra reports 58,924 Covid-19 cases

Maharashtra on Monday reported 58,924 Covid-19 cases that took its tally of infections to 3,898,262. With 351 deaths, the toll from the pandemic mounted to 60,824. The surge in the cases has led to a sharp rise in active cases (676,520) which account for 17.35% of the total cases reported to date.

For three days, Maharashtra has been reporting its highest single-day spikes. The state reported 68,631 infections on Sunday. The state has recorded over a million cases in the last 19 days and is likely to cross 1.5 million cases within a month. Health experts said Maharashtra is likely to hit a plateau in the next 10 days and a drop in cases may start from the middle of next month.

Maharashtra imposed stricter curbs from April 14 to check the pandemic spread.

Health minister Rajesh Tope said they expect people to cooperate and strictly follow all restrictions. He added that chief minister Uddhav Thackeray may take a decision on a complete lockdown if required.