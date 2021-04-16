Maharashtra reports 61,695 Covid-19 cases

Maharashtra on Thursday reported 61,695 Covid-19 cases, taking its tally to 3,639,855, while the active case count rose to 620,060. With 349 fatalities, the toll went up to 59,163.

With 8,209 infections, Mumbai’s tally rose to 553,404. The active cases in the city stood at 84,753. Mumbai reported 50 fatalities, taking the toll to 12,197.

State health minister Rajesh Tope said they are exploring options for procuring antiviral drug Remdesivir from 15 pharmaceutical companies amid a bar on its export. “If we can get Remdesivir stock from the companies that have been disallowed to export the product, our shortage can be filled in five to seven days. There are 15 companies that export the drug, and their finished product is ready,” Tope said.