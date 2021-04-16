Home / India News / Maharashtra reports 61,695 Covid-19 cases
india news

Maharashtra reports 61,695 Covid-19 cases

With 8,209 infections, Mumbai’s tally rose to 553,404. The active cases in the city stood at 84,753. Mumbai reported 50 fatalities, taking the toll to 12,197
By Swapnil Rawal
PUBLISHED ON APR 16, 2021 08:39 AM IST
Deserted platforms at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus following restrictions imposed by the Maharashtra government, amid rise in Covid-19 cases, in Mumbai on Thursday, April 15. (PTI)

Maharashtra on Thursday reported 61,695 Covid-19 cases, taking its tally to 3,639,855, while the active case count rose to 620,060. With 349 fatalities, the toll went up to 59,163.

With 8,209 infections, Mumbai’s tally rose to 553,404. The active cases in the city stood at 84,753. Mumbai reported 50 fatalities, taking the toll to 12,197.

Also Read | Maharashtra prisons record 200 active cases

State health minister Rajesh Tope said they are exploring options for procuring antiviral drug Remdesivir from 15 pharmaceutical companies amid a bar on its export. “If we can get Remdesivir stock from the companies that have been disallowed to export the product, our shortage can be filled in five to seven days. There are 15 companies that export the drug, and their finished product is ready,” Tope said.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
TRENDING TOPICS
Coronavirus Live Updates
Covid cases in India
Covid-19 Vaccination
Horoscope Today
Assembly Election News
Delhi Covid Updates
RR vs DC
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP